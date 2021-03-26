 Skip to content
Boat stops traffic, not a repeat of the Ever Given
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As someone told me in regards to fixing boats....BOAT = Bust Out Another Thousand.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's boat is this boat?
 
phishrace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Brakes probably went out.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sideways boat blockage trifecta in play
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I-10 was a mess today, and not just in Florida. Saw two westbound accidents, one near Pascagoula, MS that had traffic backed up two or three miles, and another about half a mile east of the Mobile tunnel that had traffic at a standstill all the way across the bay, even past Spanish Fort.

/SNAFUBAR
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That motor cost a small fortune by itself.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: [Fark user image 333x151]



I was thinking.....

THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH | Opening Scene
Youtube y_iBmG5Y_BU
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeff5: That motor cost a small fortune by itself.


Not to mention the anchor.

Caddyshack: You Scratched My Anchor!
Youtube zzCFB4Sw5ug
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Boat falls on highway - ok, from where?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Boat falls on highway - ok, from where?


Oh, no, not again.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Boat falls on highway - ok, from where?


The trailer.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Step right up and I'll tell a tale
A tale of a fateful trip
That started from a tiny port
And wrecked a tiny ship

The trailer was a might too small
The rigger unqualified
One driver set out that day
On a ten hour tour
A ten hour tour

The highway started getting rough
The tiny ship was tossed
The driver shrugged his shoulders and said
"My job, it is lost
My job, it is lost"
 
