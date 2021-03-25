 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Rarely seen Vincent van Gogh painting fetches $15.4M at auction. What? What did she say?   (upi.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Impressionism, Vincent van Gogh, Street scene, Sotheby's Paris auction Thursday, Modern art, Paul Gauguin, auction house, van Gogh painting  
•       •       •

792 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2021 at 3:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*clicks link*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whiskey Dharma [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rarely seen Vincent van Gogh painting fetches $15.4M at auction. What? What did she say?

Man, if Janet Yellen puts in a bid we'll have a collective farkgasm.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's my screensaver ..
 
EL EM
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As Van Goghs go, it isn't very Van Gogh-ish.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
meh.

The people who determine art prices are generally just skin covering cocaine.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Forget it, it's smudged.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And he did all that while trapped in the attic, painting only in braille...

///Reaching peak Meme (tm)
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did Lars buy it?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Holy bejeebers Batman my great great grandfather actually had that painting in his living room I shiat you not I mean I'm sure it's not literally that painting but he had one that resembled it to a tee
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How much for the NFT of this fark headline?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: How much for the NFT of this fark headline?


I was going to come in and ask how much that was going to cost when they make it into one of those but I couldn't remember what the fark they're called
 
RedHeadLover
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did it have this in the painting?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's seems like a very small amount for a Van Gogh.  He has many paintings that have sold over $50 million.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even less 'Van Gogh-ish'?... his crocus bud painting:
arthipo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.