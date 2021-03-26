 Skip to content
(CNN)   NFT painted by a robot sells for almost $700,000. P T Barnum would be proud   (cnn.com) divider line
22
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good scam, if you can pull it off...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
too much excess money in the world in too few hands.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man who buys painting gets it appraised and insured.

"Thief" breaks into home and steals painting.
 
valenumr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let me save everyone a cool million: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can anyone confirm it wasn't a Mechanical Turk
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That money ain't gonna launder itself.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, she's no Jackson Pollock.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

valenumr: Let me save everyone a cool million: [Fark user image 425x378]


Nope.  It doesn't have something no one understands how it works yet still signals that I have a lot of money to spend on non-essential things.  It just doesn't feel the same if you didn't pay a lot of money for it.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

valenumr: Let me save everyone a cool million: [Fark user image 425x378]


Yeah, but that's just the picture.

Here's your NFT: 4838

Your welcome.
 
Grahor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Can anyone confirm it wasn't a Mechanical Turk


It was a mechanical Turk. Nobody hides it.
 
valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: valenumr: Let me save everyone a cool million: [Fark user image 425x378]

Yeah, but that's just the picture.

Here's your NFT: 4838

Your welcome.


I guess this an actual physical work, unlike the derpy jpeg nft. And I do kinda like it.
 
invictus2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not only Barnum, but Canada Bill Jones as well:

"It is morally wrong to allow suckers to keep their money."
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"But it's emission-free! We're not polluting!" say the dopes looking at a jpg with cryptocurrency taped to it on their mobile device containing rare metals harvested from the depths of the earth in China
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This whole NFT 'fad' is bullshiat.
But then I don't have that kind of disposable income to participate.
Maybe I'm just jealous.

/ TGIF
// Another one bartender
 
stuartp9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
gamespot1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not really understanding what a non-fungible token was, thinking it was something silly and stupid, I briefly looked into what they are.  To my surprise they are completely farking silly and stupid.  What was bought here is a digital record that says you bought the NFT of the painting.  It is akin to buying the number 1 in a series of reprinted paintings except you do not even get a photocopy of the artwork.  All you get is a record that you bought it.  You do not own the original art and the copyright owner can sell millions more of NFTs if he or she chooses to.  Seriously, all you get is a worthless record that you bought it.  The only value it has is because idiots believe that it has value.  When they find out that they are idiots it will cease having any value.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yep... sketchy.

Grahor: Ragin' Asian: Can anyone confirm it wasn't a Mechanical Turk

It was a mechanical Turk. Nobody hides it.


Nice.
 
ISO15693 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: The only value it has is because idiots believe that it has value.


Like fiat currency?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuartp9: [gamespot1.cbsistatic.com image 480x323]


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Moniker o' Shame: The only value it has is because idiots believe that it has value.

Like fiat currency?


Yes.  I also think getting off the gold standard was stupid.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: This whole NFT 'fad' is bullshiat.
But then I don't have that kind of disposable income to participate.
Maybe I'm just jealous.

/ TGIF
// Another one bartender


The hilarious thing is that for the money they could have bought the original painting for a lot less.
Instead they just get the rights to a blockchain code, and the copyright owner can churn out as many more as they want, and sell them to as many rubes as they want.
The other hilarious thing is that the "artist" is a robot slave who has no financial interest in it's art and so can be absolutely exploited.
/Capitalismgasm
 
