(Daily Star)   Good news for those who have a departed SO, sex robot 'clones' will be created using 3D scans that 'could be walking in the near future' to nag you again (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
breakfastwithspock.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, if they're a sex robot clone, I don't need them to walk. Standing or lying down would suffice.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: [breakfastwithspock.files.wordpress.c​o​m image 651x502]


I'll get the lights.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: [breakfastwithspock.files.wordpress.c​o​m image 651x502]


Golf clap fist-shake.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: [breakfastwithspock.files.wordpress.c​o​m image 651x502]


Well done... that's the first thing I thought of as well
 
dennysgod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't you get an upgrade???
 
Bazolar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image 365x367]


Came to post this, leaving satisfied.
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: [breakfastwithspock.files.wordpress.c​o​m image 651x502]


Well I see my work here is already done...
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
my-late-wife-was-dynamite-in-the-sack.​jpg
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
South Park Shake Weight
Youtube MiyF8cNU78U
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Done in One.
 
hej
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've seen this episode of Black Mirror.
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, uh....my wife died, and I...uh... need a replacement.
Here's the photo....of my real wife:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
