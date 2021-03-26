 Skip to content
(KHOU Houston)   Man who climbed a 200' foot crane doesn't know how he got there. Police suspect drugs are involved   (khou.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He sounds like a match for the Florida woman who was stuck in the sewer for three weeks.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he chasing a raccoon and got carried away?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A two hundred foot foot crane?  That's one big foot with a crane on it.  Gonna need to get some cash at the ATM machine using your PIN number to buy that.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell do you a SWAT team to respond to a guy in a crane? Was he black?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NightSteel: A two hundred foot foot crane?  That's one big foot with a crane on it.  Gonna need to get some cash at the ATM machine using your PIN number to buy that.


My Pal Foot Foot - The Shaggs
Youtube XR9d4ESlpHY
 
wage0048
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He climbed up on his own. No need for a rescue. He'll come down when he's hungry and/or tired.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well climbing a 200' tall crane while high is kind of impressive.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

batrachoseps: Why the hell do you a SWAT team to respond to a guy in a crane? Was he black?


You start operating a crane and that becomes a very real security threat. It is not like a cat stuck in a tree so HPD don't have the means or tactics to really get this guy down. There is a lot of damage you could do with a construction crane...
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just another jackass, I presume.  Steve-O and Shammy?
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lad's gal is all he has
Gal's gladness hangs upon the love of lad
The love of lad
Some things gal says to lad aren't meant as bad
But cause a little pain
They cause him pain
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anti-gravity boots.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
SAFELY....doesn't know how to get down SAFELY... he could just let go and he would get down in a little over a second (Terminal Velocity is about what...176 feet per second?) he just wouldn't be getting up again any time soon...unless birds got to his remains before the pressure washer did.
 
wage0048
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stratohead: SAFELY....doesn't know how to get down SAFELY... he could just let go and he would get down in a little over a second (Terminal Velocity is about what...176 feet per second?) he just wouldn't be getting up again any time soon...unless birds got to his remains before the pressure washer did.


In a vacuum, it would take 3.53 seconds to fall 200 feet (60.96 meters), and the body would impact at 124.44 km/h (77.3 mph).  Of course, in the atmosphere it would take slightly longer and impact would be slightly slower.

And that's okay.  He got up there, he can figure out his own way down.  It would be nice if in situations like this where the cause of the person's peril is obviously their own stupidity, emergency services would just refuse to save them from the consequences of their own actions.
 
