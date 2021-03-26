 Skip to content
(CNN)   Got a shovel?   (cnn.com) divider line
105
105 Comments     (+0 »)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This will take a while.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, they finally got a suction dredger there.  All the pics of this show a single damn back hoe scooping dirt.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, I know a guy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HIRED!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they haven't tried explosives.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
collinsdictionary.comView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dredging a shipping channel to keep it open is part of normal maintenance. Seems strange this was allowed to happen.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh no
what ever will we do without oil
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the company operating the ship immediately threw the owner under the bus (or ship?).
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa Claus told me he is on the naughty list.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xythero: Santa Claus told me he is on the naughty list.


Wrong thread!
 
historynow11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge Smails was right.

Caddyshack- The World Need Ditch Diggers, Too
Youtube eiRGRvE_Wqg
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I'm surprised they haven't tried explosives.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Whose idea was it to turn around in a canal?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand olympic swimming pools and empire statebuildings units of measurement.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xythero: Xythero: Santa Claus told me he is on the naughty list.

Wrong thread!


That comment does work.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: I don't understand olympic swimming pools and empire statebuildings units of measurement.


About half a Rhode Island.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got dammit!  I just started raking the forest.  When this years wild fires roll through, they'll ask "Well, Harry.  Where were you and your rake?"  And I'll say "Halfway around the world shoveling sand in a desert!"
 
Element65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a big scary number when you put it like that, but that's a cube of earth about 90 ft on a side. Sure that's big but I see construction companies move that much or more for condos all the time.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [collinsdictionary.com image 850x566]


If we use a big enough missile, we can vaporize the obstruction and give the suez a nice big resort lake at the same time! Win win!
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Don't worry, I know a guy

[Fark user image 850x356]


Stupid super hero shiat. Not aimed at you. To understand, folder aluminum foil into a boat shape.  While it's floating in the bath tub, fill it with toys to simulate cargo.  Ducky can be the Captain if you like. Now, grab it by the middle and lift.  This is why explosives and super heros won't work.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: I don't understand olympic swimming pools and empire statebuildings units of measurement.


cdn.britannica.comView Full Size


What an empire state building might look like, for reference.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: gopher321: Don't worry, I know a guy

[Fark user image 850x356]

Stupid super hero shiat. Not aimed at you. To understand, folder aluminum foil into a boat shape.  While it's floating in the bath tub, fill it with toys to simulate cargo.  Ducky can be the Captain if you like. Now, grab it by the middle and lift.  This is why explosives and super heros won't work.


If you're failing with explosives, you're doing it wrong.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just a dude with an idea, but wouldn't it make sense that while it sits awaiting the earth to be moved to start unloading some of the cargo?

researchgate.netView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I'm surprised they haven't tried explosives.


Channeling another Farker here, but a well-placed nuke would not only free it, it could send it towards its destination rather quickly.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20,000 cubic meters sounds like a shocking number, but later in the article "In addition to the dredgers already on site a specialized suction dredger is now with the vessel and will shortly begin work. This dredger can shift 2,000 cubic meters of material every hour"

So in reality, ten hours of vigorous sucking and they're done.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: I don't understand olympic swimming pools and empire statebuildings units of measurement.

[cdn.britannica.com image 850x1009]

What an empire state building might look like, for reference.


That needs a banana for scale.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first thought was, "why does a canal have so much sand?" then I read about the high winds and, you know, the sandstorm. I guess I can excuse the presence of sand in the canal.

Does it accumulate faster than they can clean it out though? I assume they must re-dredge the canal on a regular basis, considering they have storms that dump large amounts of sand into the waterway.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: So in reality, ten hours of vigorous sucking and they're done.


That's like a slow Saturday night for me.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: 20,000 cubic meters sounds like a shocking number, but later in the article "In addition to the dredgers already on site a specialized suction dredger is now with the vessel and will shortly begin work. This dredger can shift 2,000 cubic meters of material every hour"

So in reality, ten hours of vigorous sucking and they're done.


I tried to tell that to Mrs LesserEvil, and she wasn't buying it.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigSquibowski: I'm just a dude with an idea, but wouldn't it make sense that while it sits awaiting the earth to be moved to start unloading some of the cargo?

[researchgate.net image 850x128]


No, it wouldn't make sense.   Those containers are stacked tightly together and exceptionally high.  You can't get them off the boat without one of these, or the floating equivalent, which you likely couldn't get into place next to the ship:
lineragency.greencarrier.comView Full Size


In addition, the number of containers on that ship is astounding.  I saw an infographic which claimed that if you loaded them onto flatbed tractor-trailers, and then lined up them up six feet apart, the line of trucks would stretch from D.C. to NYC.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: Dredging a shipping channel to keep it open is part of normal maintenance. Seems strange this was allowed to happen.


The sides of the channel are not as deep as the middle unless you want to go to the expense of lining the edges of the channel with concrete (See the link below).  Ships are supposed to stay in the middle of the channel.  The width of the channel is significantly less than the length of the ship because ships aren't supposed to get sideways in the channel.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angle_o​f​_repose
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: My first thought was, "why does a canal have so much sand?" then I read about the high winds and, you know, the sandstorm. I guess I can excuse the presence of sand in the canal.

Does it accumulate faster than they can clean it out though? I assume they must re-dredge the canal on a regular basis, considering they have storms that dump large amounts of sand into the waterway.


It's not just the fans in the waterway, it's that the storm made it impossible to see where they were and they got off course.

God that poor captain. He's f*cking toast back in Japan.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: My first thought was, "why does a canal have so much sand?" then I read about the high winds and, you know, the sandstorm. I guess I can excuse the presence of sand in the canal.

Does it accumulate faster than they can clean it out though? I assume they must re-dredge the canal on a regular basis, considering they have storms that dump large amounts of sand into the waterway.


Dredging of harbors and navigation channels has to be done on a regular basis anyplace where there's sand in the environment. Harbors and canals aren't natural formations, they take upkeep.
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigSquibowski: I'm just a dude with an idea, but wouldn't it make sense that while it sits awaiting the earth to be moved to start unloading some of the cargo?

[researchgate.net image 850x128]


Yes.

But you need to get a crane there and set it up to unload it. Cranes like that are not found at.the local Al'walmart and might take days or weeks.to get there
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's people in Halifax who could probably get all those containers off and have the contents sold on the black market in 48 hours.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny to talk about explosives, but those are used against ships to compromise their hull integrity and sink them. This ship is already resting on the bottom.

It's a quarter of a mile long with 20,000 shipping containers. Using explosives on this would be like collapsing a building. You would Still have to remove the debris.

It's a serious mess, and what it highlights is there are a few choke points in Global trade, and if they sneeze, the world catches a cold.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: BigSquibowski: I'm just a dude with an idea, but wouldn't it make sense that while it sits awaiting the earth to be moved to start unloading some of the cargo?

[researchgate.net image 850x128]

Yes.

But you need to get a crane there and set it up to unload it. Cranes like that are not found at.the local Al'walmart and might take days or weeks.to get there


And it's difficult to set up a several hundred foot tall crane on a sandy "shore".
 
lycanth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TYPICAL CNN professionalism.

The Ever Given, a container ship
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: BigSquibowski: I'm just a dude with an idea, but wouldn't it make sense that while it sits awaiting the earth to be moved to start unloading some of the cargo?

[researchgate.net image 850x128]

No, it wouldn't make sense.   Those containers are stacked tightly together and exceptionally high.  You can't get them off the boat without one of these, or the floating equivalent, which you likely couldn't get into place next to the ship:
[lineragency.greencarrier.com image 850x478]

In addition, the number of containers on that ship is astounding.  I saw an infographic which claimed that if you loaded them onto flatbed tractor-trailers, and then lined up them up six feet apart, the line of trucks would stretch from D.C. to NYC.


There are several models of helicopters that can do the job.
I'm sure it just the expense/logistics required that are stopping it or some maritime law.
As big of a deal as they are making this out to be, you'd think all options would be on the table.
I agree that 20k containers are a lot, but what would 5k do to the draft?

I get that it would be unorthodox, but to me it's akin to engineers standing around trying to figure out how to get a stuck truck out from under a bridge with all kinds of elegant solutions until the fire fighter walks up and puts his axe into the tires and the tow guy yanks it away.
 
uberaverage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of ships don't turn sideways in the channel.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever Given? Come on CNN, the name is right there in all caps.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: 20,000 cubic meters sounds like a shocking number, but later in the article "In addition to the dredgers already on site a specialized suction dredger is now with the vessel and will shortly begin work. This dredger can shift 2,000 cubic meters of material every hour"

So in reality, ten hours of vigorous sucking and they're done.


That's some real stamina.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the plans for Operation Plowshare still around? We should be able to resolve this faster.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: BigSquibowski: I'm just a dude with an idea, but wouldn't it make sense that while it sits awaiting the earth to be moved to start unloading some of the cargo?

[researchgate.net image 850x128]

Yes.

But you need to get a crane there and set it up to unload it. Cranes like that are not found at.the local Al'walmart and might take days or weeks.to get there


Completed in 1914, the canal is 51.2 miles long. At its start from the large harbour area in Limon Bay on the Caribbean Sea, it rises more than 80 feet above sea level to the Gatun Lake through the Gatun Locks and is retained at the north by these locks and dam and at the south by the Pedro Miguel Locks and Dam.

What about raising the water level? Are the banks high enough?
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lycanth: TYPICAL CNN professionalism.

The Ever Given, a container ship
[Fark user image 275x183]


I was wondering about that. Thought given the picture saying Evergreen in all caps and one word, it would be just a typo but they call it the Ever Given twice in TFA.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Ever Given? Come on CNN, the name is right there in all caps.


That's it's name, Evergreen is the owner
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever Given?!

And no one at CNN has noticed this yet?!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Ever Given? Come on CNN, the name is right there in all caps.


The ship is named the "Ever Given". The company that owns the shipping line is "Evergreen".
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: kkinnison: BigSquibowski: I'm just a dude with an idea, but wouldn't it make sense that while it sits awaiting the earth to be moved to start unloading some of the cargo?

[researchgate.net image 850x128]

Yes.

But you need to get a crane there and set it up to unload it. Cranes like that are not found at.the local Al'walmart and might take days or weeks.to get there

Completed in 1914, the canal is 51.2 miles long. At its start from the large harbour area in Limon Bay on the Caribbean Sea, it rises more than 80 feet above sea level to the Gatun Lake through the Gatun Locks and is retained at the north by these locks and dam and at the south by the Pedro Miguel Locks and Dam.

What about raising the water level? Are the banks high enough?


from the pictures, no. No they're not.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Ever Given? Come on CNN, the name is right there in all caps.


I believe Ever Given is the ship, and Evergreen is the company that owns it.
 
