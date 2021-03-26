 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   News crew goes undercover to document tactics by conspiracy boot camp to see how instructors are targeting vaccine skeptics   (cbc.ca) divider line
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
CBC journalists signed up for the $623 Mastering Vaccine Info Boot Camp to find out exactly what was being sold to her students.

Sounds like some sort of IQ test to me.  If you sign up for this, you don't have an IQ.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now we just need a way to inoculate people against the disinformation.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sherri Tenpenny needs bad things to happen to her.

Seems my telepathy is on the fritz.
 
