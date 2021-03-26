 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 40 Sacramento)   Donate blood for the first time, get a cookie, pass out driving home and wake up to car sinking in lake   (fox40.com) divider line
17
    More: Awkward, Blood, Mary Robertson, Blood donation, Blood bank, 2008 albums, Blood plasma, Yuba County, California, spring break  
•       •       •

312 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2021 at 11:05 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've given blood plenty of times in my life.  I never had a problem with it until about 9 or 10 years ago, after they had taken the bag away I almost passed out.  And I was just laying there in the donation chair and a nurse passed and I go, "Hey, I think I'm about to pass out."  They immediately cracked a couple of cold packs and put one on my chest and another behind my neck and that solved the problem.

As I've gotten older, my blood pressure and heart rate always gets strangely low when lying on one of those hospital beds (or similar).  I guess that combined with giving a pint of blood isn't a good combination.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they're also supposed to give you juice when you donate blood. Did they skimp out on the juice?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donating tonight, so I'm getting a kick out of this story.....well, ok, maybe not, as I do have to drive home after a double-red donation.

/My goal in life is to never end up in a fark headline unless it's for something amazingly awesome.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get cookies like that from my friend.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's situations like this that always remind me to be positive.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be nice to do something stupid and get rewarded with a GoFundMe?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The 19 year old was quoted as saying "my car ran out of gas otherwise I would've made it all the way across."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have passed out after giving blood as well. Had my teenagers drive me home after that.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: [Fark user image 462x620]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: Wouldn't it be nice to do something stupid and get rewarded with a GoFundMe?


What the hell is wrong with that man
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UberDave: I've given blood plenty of times in my life.  I never had a problem with it until about 9 or 10 years ago, after they had taken the bag away I almost passed out.  And I was just laying there in the donation chair and a nurse passed and I go, "Hey, I think I'm about to pass out."  They immediately cracked a couple of cold packs and put one on my chest and another behind my neck and that solved the problem.

As I've gotten older, my blood pressure and heart rate always gets strangely low when lying on one of those hospital beds (or similar).  I guess that combined with giving a pint of blood isn't a good combination.


I have hypertension.  Would donating blood help that?
 
Dnaltrop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm an O-Neg, so the Red Cross loooooves me. I'm big enough to double dip, but they keep offering me Apheresis, and I'm not cool with recirculation.

The cookies are decent, there's free sugary soda, and one drink when you're home feels like 3.

If you can, Do it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A buddy asked me to drive him to donate. He had almost crashed, dozing off the time before. When they found out why I was there, I ended up driving five other people home. Didn't even get a crummy cookie.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
After I would donate I'd head over to Texas Roadhouse for a steak.
/A positive
/Apparently rh negative
/its good cancer patients and premature infants
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What kind of cookie?
 
you need help
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't ever give blood as I've always passed out when having it taken. There isn't much of a reaction when you tell the nurse that you will pass out, but they always get nervous when you bring out your own ammonia inhalant. I have a routine now where I take apple juice with me if I have to have blood drawn and drink the entire 32oz bottle as they start, which has worked four times now in a row now.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.