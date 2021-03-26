 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   A marine has been killed outside the Babylon Cafe in Woodbridge, VA. He's the fourth person to be shot or stabbed at that location in the last couple years. Babylon 5-fecta in play   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It probably wouldn't be too hard to come up with some conspiracy theory about how Comet Pizza moved its child trafficking operations out of the city when they started getting too much attention, which is why no evidence of it was ever found, and that this Babylon Cafe is one of the suspected sites where those operations were re-constituted. And that these suspicious murders are all related to the operators trying to get rid of people who are snooping around and trying to break this story open. But that would too crazy; nobody would ever believe it. I mean, you'd have to be a complete farking moron.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it.  For every person killed outside that cafe, the State of Virginia will kill 500 Narns.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the first Babylon 5 thread?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: That's it.  For every person killed outside that cafe, the State of Virginia will kill 500 Narns.


What happened? Run out of small children to butcher?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a moon-faced assassin of joy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We call Woodbirdge "Hoodbridge" around here.
High crime area. People always getting shot/stabbed.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
myocn.netView Full Size
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bostonguy: What's the first Babylon 5 thread?


The first three were never made green. The fourth did go green but mysteriously vanished just after it hit the main page. This is the only one that's made it this long.
 
BeerPr0n
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

soporific: bostonguy: What's the first Babylon 5 thread?

The first three were never made green. The fourth did go green but mysteriously vanished just after it hit the main page. This is the only one that's made it this long.


And this thread will be blown up because of it's "danger to space travel" or some other bullshiat story the newly formed government seizes on.  Additionally it will be blown  up by it's creator (J. Michael Straczynski AKA:Drew)
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

soporific: bostonguy: What's the first Babylon 5 thread?

The first three were never made green. The fourth did go green but mysteriously vanished just after it hit the main page. This is the only one that's made it this long.


I expect the fourth one will reappear and then disappear again.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"As a business owner here, it's not good; it's not good for business, either," said Sayed Howaidi, who owns a halal store.

Im guessing the halal store by the Marine base isnt doing booming business as it is.
 
fireclown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cultured: soporific: bostonguy: What's the first Babylon 5 thread?

The first three were never made green. The fourth did go green but mysteriously vanished just after it hit the main page. This is the only one that's made it this long.

I expect the fourth one will reappear and then disappear again.


i2.wp.comView Full Size

It's OK.  the SysAdmins are on the job.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It probably wouldn't be too hard to come up with some conspiracy theory about how Comet Pizza moved its child trafficking operations out of the city when they started getting too much attention, which is why no evidence of it was ever found, and that this Babylon Cafe is one of the suspected sites where those operations were re-constituted. And that these suspicious murders are all related to the operators trying to get rid of people who are snooping around and trying to break this story open. But that would too crazy; nobody would ever believe it. I mean, you'd have to be a complete farking moron.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: We call Woodbirdge "Hoodbridge" around here.
High crime area. People always getting shot/stabbed.


I remember dating a young lady from there, I would drop her off and speed away as fast as I could.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It'll be solved in less than 40 minutes by this crack team of geniuses.
NCIS 2 IDIOTS 1 KEYBOARD
Youtube u8qgehH3kEQ
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: What a moon-faced assassin of joy.


i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I was in college there was a gas station near campus with a similar reputation and associated body count. It was well lit and I think a lot of people met their dealers there.

They had good churros though.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cultured: soporific: bostonguy: What's the first Babylon 5 thread?

The first three were never made green. The fourth did go green but mysteriously vanished just after it hit the main page. This is the only one that's made it this long.

I expect the fourth one will reappear and then disappear again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Advernaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One fifth the population of my home town with more gun murders over the past four years in front of a single building than in my entire town in the past ten years by any method. Fuq your society is a piece of shiat.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dv-ous: When I was in college there was a gas station near campus with a similar reputation and associated body count. It was well lit and I think a lot of people met their dealers there.

They had good churros though.


I mean, who wouldn't kill for a quality churro?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bostonguy: UberDave: That's it.  For every person killed outside that cafe, the State of Virginia will kill 500 Narns.

What happened? Run out of small children to butcher?


Narns or Bairns.....what's the difference? Just lead them a bit more when shooting.....
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Badafuco: dv-ous: When I was in college there was a gas station near campus with a similar reputation and associated body count. It was well lit and I think a lot of people met their dealers there.

They had good churros though.

I mean, who wouldn't kill for a quality churro?


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Sometimes the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a churro gun.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dj Orange Threat: It'll be solved in less than 40 minutes by this crack team of geniuses.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/u8qgehH3​kEQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Hey, that's "pair programming"!
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not a Marine but I lived on the Quantico base back in '79 and next to Camp Pendleton in '81 and having known a lot of marines, interacted and witnessed their idiocy up close and personal I imagine this marine was being a self entitled drunken obnoxious dick to the wrong person.  It's entirely possible, maybe even likely the killer was a fellow Marine.

CSB
In 1981 Oceanside, CA outside Pendleton a Marine was out for an evening run wearing only a speedo. A drunk marine sitting on his stoop witnessed speedo marine run by and chased him down, tackled him and jumped on his chest repeatedly, bursting speedo marines heart and killing him instantly.  The drunk Marines reasoning?  Speedo marine wasn't properly representing the Corps dressed that way.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cultured: soporific: bostonguy: What's the first Babylon 5 thread?

The first three were never made green. The fourth did go green but mysteriously vanished just after it hit the main page. This is the only one that's made it this long.

I expect the fourth one will reappear and then disappear again.


I expect it will burn down, fall over, and then sink into the swamp
Fark user imageView Full Size

but the fifth, the fifth Babylon 5 thread will stand forever
 
fireclown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bslim: [myocn.net image 640x367]



I'm doing a rewatch of B5 right now, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies .....

The thing striking me this time is how everything looks like a high-ish end hotel from 1995.  Textured walls, fonts, all that.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Badafuco: dv-ous: When I was in college there was a gas station near campus with a similar reputation and associated body count. It was well lit and I think a lot of people met their dealers there.

They had good churros though.

I mean, who wouldn't kill for a quality churro?

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x307]

Sometimes the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a churro gun.


morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Woodbridge is a fairly upscale area (with one of those GIANT mega-malls called Potomac Mills being its main claim to fame) and this place looks like your
standard strip mall sports bar:

media.wusa9.comView Full Size

But this place is racking up serious numbers...strange
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

groppet: Walker: We call Woodbirdge "Hoodbridge" around here.
High crime area. People always getting shot/stabbed.

I remember dating a young lady from there, I would drop her off and speed away as fast as I could.


If woodbridge is your idea of the "hood" you clearly never spent anytime in SE DC
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: kbronsito: Badafuco: dv-ous: When I was in college there was a gas station near campus with a similar reputation and associated body count. It was well lit and I think a lot of people met their dealers there.

They had good churros though.

I mean, who wouldn't kill for a quality churro?

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x307]

Sometimes the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a churro gun.

[morbotron.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Advernaut: One fifth the population of my home town with more gun murders over the past four years in front of a single building than in my entire town in the past ten years by any method. Fuq your society is a piece of shiat.


Your opinion has been noted and disregarded. have a nice day.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Woodbridge has been called "Hoodbridge" for decades.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Have another line and we'll all be babbling on.
 
