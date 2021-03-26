 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehigh Valley Live)   Could you have a fun weekend with an 80% polymer 9mm pistol loaded with 14 rounds, an additional magazine of 34 rounds, 40 Molly tablets, 11.1 grams of cocaine, $1,300, 369.6 grams of meth and an additional 210 grams of coke. Difficulty in Easton PA   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
3
    More: Murica, Arraignment, Arrest, Lehigh Valley, Methamphetamine, Law enforcement terminology, Northampton County, Pennsylvania, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Criminal law  
•       •       •

24 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 minute ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wow
Samson isn't as tough as folks make him out to be
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once you get locked into a serious gun and drug collection, the tendency is to push it as far as you can.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With 11.1 grams of cocaine?  No.  But with an additional 210 grams of coke?  Probably.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.