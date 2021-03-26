 Skip to content
(NPR)   Bald eagles are making a comeback, which means you can put away those crying eagle gifs and break out the AMERICA, FARK YEAH glitter eagles. SCREE SCREE SCREE, BIATCH   (npr.org) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was driving last Saturday looked over to see what people were trying to get a picture of and right there was a nesting Bald Eagle
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sportige.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I was driving last Saturday looked over to see what people were trying to get a picture of and right there was a nesting Bald Eagle


Those are some bigass birds, and they're pretty cool looking. But imagine a turkey that size, or a goose. Nobody would be saying, "Oooh... so majestic!"  Nobody would be stopping to take a picture. They'd be crying, fleeing, and trying to save their children.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're everywhere here now in St. Paul, MN. The inlaws watched one eat a duck in a tree at their house.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I sense impending pedantry in this thread, with discussions involving extensive reference to red tailed hawks and use of the word "actually."
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Notabunny: spongeboob: I was driving last Saturday looked over to see what people were trying to get a picture of and right there was a nesting Bald Eagle

Those are some bigass birds, and they're pretty cool looking. But imagine a turkey that size, or a goose. Nobody would be saying, "Oooh... so majestic!"  Nobody would be stopping to take a picture. They'd be crying, fleeing, and trying to save their children.


I'm from Pennsylvania wild turkeys are almost as popular as deer as a game animal
Much more popular than pheasants
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've seen them while out kayaking on our local rivers here in SW Ohio. Pretty cool sight.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I saw one over the road near Windsor driving down to the Annapolis Valley last week.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When can we start hunting them?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I actually spotted one recently near my home. I've never seen one out in the wild before.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bald eagles are overrated. The best bird by far in North America is the American Kestrel.
 
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hah, there is a photobombing fly on the eagle's wing.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"SCREE SCREE SCREE, BIATCH"

That's a red-tailed hawk sound you're thinking of. They get dubbed in for all sorts of raptors. Bald eagles are more of a pleasant whistly honk.

Sort of a "KREEEAAAWnk KREEEEAAAWnk BIATCH"
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I sense impending pedantry in this thread, with discussions involving extensive reference to red tailed hawks and use of the word "actually."


Actually, that was probably a northern harrier and not a red-tailed hawk
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fizzy_Pop: Hah, there is a photobombing fly on the eagle's wing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Bald eagles are overrated. The best bird by far in North America is the American Kestrel.


that's a funny way to spell 'peregrine falcon'.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There are a few eagles near me, when they fly over the river you hear people ooooing and ahhhing its pretty funny.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Bald eagles are overrated. The best bird by far in North America is the American Kestrel.


Kestrel are awesome and tiny
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Making a comeback??? I live in northeast Pa and routinely see them outside my office.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: When can we start hunting them?


Trust me, they taste terrible.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: RTOGUY: Bald eagles are overrated. The best bird by far in North America is the American Kestrel.

that's a funny way to spell 'peregrine falcon'.


Did you mean "California Condor"?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I could sure go for an Eagle egg omelets with Merican cheese and Merican Bacon.  With a side of Freedom Fries
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Approves
Sam the Eagle's All-American Tribute to America | The Muppets
Youtube q_wPzTWAuLw
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you're in an area where there may be bald eagles, look in the trees and slightly defocus, and watch for what looks like a golf ball in the trees. Look carefully and you'll see the rest of the eagle.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In other news, the Philadelphia Eagles seen circling the drain.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Literally have a nest in my backyard.  I live about a mile from the state capitol.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There has been a gigantic bald eagle's nest and a family of them near me for the last five years or so. I've seen others all over the state (Michigan). They're definitely making a comeback because I grew up in this state and I never saw a bald eagle here until I was 40 years old.

And red-tailed hawks are everywhere now. They didn't used to be. When I was a kid and adolescent we didn't have any in any of the places I lived, but now they're all over the state. Can't drive anywhere without seeing a hawk on a tree or telephone pole staring at a field, waiting to dive for its dinner.

Finally, the population of farking turkey vultures in Michigan has exploded. Massive flocks of them now. They may perform a very necessary function in nature (especially with all the deer and other critters that get killed on Michigan's roads) but they are the ugliest birds you'll ever see.

wildrepublic.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And it's all thanks to this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Those were a rough 4 years.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Subtonic: bigdog1960: When can we start hunting them?

Trust me, they taste terrible.


Yep, a little gamey. Too much like spotted owl.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We won't know that bald eagles have made a full comeback until we see one driving a Miata to the municipal golf course.
 
1funguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good!
Now maybe they can reduce the increasing population of yip yips, purse dogs, and kick dogs that are taking over couches and fenced yards in America.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They can come back all they want to, but they just are not the same without Glenn Frey
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One of the bald eagle nests outside Hanover PA. One egg hatched, the other did not.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was driving through Seabeck WA one time when we notices a bunch of cars pulled over to the side of the road, so I pulled over to see what the fuss was about. There were almost 100 eagles there. I talked to a guy who had a camera set up with a humongous telephoto lens. He said the eagles come there every year to prey on a type of fish that spawns in the shallow water of the bay. They get stranded in shallow tide pools when the tide goes out and become easy prey for herons and eagles. The photographer said he gets lots of good action shots of eagles fighting with herons and other eagles to try to steal their fish.

There's another big congregation of eagles that gather around Lake Coer d'Alene's Wolf Lodge Bay every winter to feast on kokanee (land-locked salmon) that have died after spawning.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Map of known bald eagle nests in PA: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappvie​w​er/index.html?id=87ac96536654495b9f404​1d81f75d7a0

In 1983 there were only 3 in the state.
 
