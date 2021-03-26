 Skip to content
 
The answer to the most pressing question of our time   (istheshipstillstuck.com)
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, how do I buy an NFT of the website of the ship being stuck?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speed 0.1 kn


Yeah, I'm not so sure you got this one right.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Speed 0.1 kn


Yeah, I'm not so sure you got this one right.


Well, the Suez Canal is at roughy 30° N latitude, so it's moving at about 1450 km/hr, if my Googles are correct.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Could someone with more motivation and talent than me replace the hotdog in the "hotdog down a hallway" GIF with this ship?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can they just let the air out of the tires and drive under it?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It has cost us $30 billion dollars, so far...

It hasn't cost me anything, who's this "us" you're talking about?
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: NewportBarGuy: Speed 0.1 kn


Yeah, I'm not so sure you got this one right.

Well, the Suez Canal is at roughy 30° N latitude, so it's moving at about 1450 km/hr, if my Googles are correct.


You've not adjusted for the speed of the earth moving around the sun or the speed of the sun moving around the center of the Milky Way
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Should the Ever Given be renamed Black Swan?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That website triggers a McAfee warning for me...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It needs a rolling dollar counter.
 
