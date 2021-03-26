 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Unlike commuter buses, airlines apparently frown upon unscheduled stop requests   (independent.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Airline, Royal Air Force, Eurofighter Typhoon, US Airways, Southwest Airlines, 26-year-old British woman, Aircraft, Flight attendant  
•       •       •

827 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2021 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'd gotten far enough away from Cleveland.
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Getting into the spirit of flying Spirit
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you take your DB Cooper cosplay too far
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its impossible to open a door at a certain flight level as all modern jetliners have plug doors that are sealed by the pressurized cabin. To open a door in flight a plane has to fly low enough where the pressure on the inside and outside of the cabin become more equal.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, people kept ringing the bell!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Its impossible to open a door at a certain flight level as all modern jetliners have plug doors that are sealed by the pressurized cabin. To open a door in flight a plane has to fly low enough where the pressure on the inside and outside of the cabin become more equal.


My first thought as well -- but I think the fact that someone attempted it signaled to the crew that they had an unstable person on board who needed to be removed ASAP.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a lady try to do it thirty years ago on a flight to Hawaii. We had hit severe turbulence and during a lull in the farked up craziness she got out of her seat and tried to open the emergency exit. She was not a fan of roller coasters. A brave stewardess practically threw her into a jump seat and strapped her in. It took me years before realizing that the stewardess probably saved a hell of a lot more lives than the crazy lady. These days a flight like that would have been all over social media before being picked up by the news networks.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python - Take this Bus to Cuba!
Youtube 9MYxAlA5wuk
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright everything is getting back to normal! Shootings, people being insane on plane flights! America is back baby!
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is important to note that opening a door inflight is impossible due to air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with force stronger than any person could ever overcome," read the statement.

While that's nice to know, never underestimate the power of stupid. I'd be more comfortable if there was an actual safety interlock.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is important to note that opening a door inflight is impossible"

So why bother landing?

Is it really worth making a whole plane full of people go to Denver?

Denver??
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Its impossible to open a door at a certain flight level as all modern jetliners have plug doors that are sealed by the pressurized cabin. To open a door in flight a plane has to fly low enough where the pressure on the inside and outside of the cabin become more equal.


It's also worth noting that the large operation handle you see on the inside of the cabin door is only one of its locking mechanisms. The others are internal to the door / invisible from either side of it, and are operated from the cockpit.

Pressurized or not, you aren't leaving the cabin without the captain's permission.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: They'd gotten far enough away from Cleveland.


Well at least they're not Detroit.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: "It is important to note that opening a door inflight is impossible due to air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with force stronger than any person could ever overcome," read the statement.

While that's nice to know, never underestimate the power of stupid. I'd be more comfortable if there was an actual safety interlock.


There is.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Spirit probably charges for opening your own door.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: cman: Its impossible to open a door at a certain flight level as all modern jetliners have plug doors that are sealed by the pressurized cabin. To open a door in flight a plane has to fly low enough where the pressure on the inside and outside of the cabin become more equal.

It's also worth noting that the large operation handle you see on the inside of the cabin door is only one of its locking mechanisms. The others are internal to the door / invisible from either side of it, and are operated from the cockpit.

Pressurized or not, you aren't leaving the cabin without the captain's permission.


"This is your captain speaking. I did not give you permission to exit the aircraft."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If its impossible to open the door due to air pressure, why divert the plane? Just let the idiot tire out trying to open it. If you are gonna divert every flight for people trying impossible things, you'd have to land constantly for people hopelessly trying to murder annoying crotch fruit with nonexistent mind powers.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Unscheduled airline stop?

image.rakuten.co.jpView Full Size


No Problem
 
willflyforfood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cman: Its impossible to open a door at a certain flight level as all modern jetliners have plug doors that are sealed by the pressurized cabin. To open a door in flight a plane has to fly low enough where the pressure on the inside and outside of the cabin become more equal.


Sort of.... Hi, previous aircraft performance manager for Frontier here... On this particular aircraft (A32X Series) it would be impossible down to the ground. On top of the interlock, the main pressure relief valve doesn't "open" (its's always slightly open) until the landing gear is selected down, or the squat switch on the main landing gear is actuated (depending on the circumstance). So at tops you are talking 2k feet... if that.
 
willflyforfood
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kbronsito: If its impossible to open the door due to air pressure, why divert the plane? Just let the idiot tire out trying to open it. If you are gonna divert every flight for people trying impossible things, you'd have to land constantly for people hopelessly trying to murder annoying crotch fruit with nonexistent mind powers.


This is usually a "disruptive passenger" guidance the airline has in their Flight Operations Manual. I know Frontier had one, and generally it errs on the side of caution, and not being a cruising altitude with a crazy person...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Unlike commuter busses??? Has anyone here actually tried to get a bus driver to stop anywhere other than a designated stop?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn, I thought it was going to be a story about someone who seriously wanted a real unscheduled stop request. Now what am I going to do with this great joke about "They also ask the movie theater usher to rewind the movie to catch the scene they missed when they were in the bathroom and they ask the garbage truck driver if he can do get their trash in the afternoon instead?"
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gunsmack: "It is important to note that opening a door inflight is impossible due to air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with force stronger than any person could ever overcome," read the statement.

While that's nice to know, never underestimate the power of stupid. I'd be more comfortable if there was an actual safety interlock.


I don't think it's fair to label a person trying this 'stupid'. Anyone can experience a panicky moment and do something that makes no sense in the calm light of unpanicked reason.

Never underestimate the power of adrenaline.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Unlike commuter busses??? Has anyone here actually tried to get a bus driver to stop anywhere other than a designated stop?


Just say you think you're going to throw up. They'll stop in the middle of a bridge for that one.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
With how regularly this happens, I'm surprised I haven't seen anyone tuck and roll out of a moving car.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Enigmamf: Unlike commuter busses??? Has anyone here actually tried to get a bus driver to stop anywhere other than a designated stop?

Just say you think you're going to throw up.


MUNI driver: "Then just use the usual spot back there. Not my problem."
 
NINEv2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

willflyforfood: cman: Its impossible to open a door at a certain flight level as all modern jetliners have plug doors that are sealed by the pressurized cabin. To open a door in flight a plane has to fly low enough where the pressure on the inside and outside of the cabin become more equal.

Sort of.... Hi, previous aircraft performance manager for Frontier here... On this particular aircraft (A32X Series) it would be impossible down to the ground. On top of the interlock, the main pressure relief valve doesn't "open" (its's always slightly open) until the landing gear is selected down, or the squat switch on the main landing gear is actuated (depending on the circumstance). So at tops you are talking 2k feet... if that.


Most unique 'name checks' so far for me.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: gunsmack: "It is important to note that opening a door inflight is impossible due to air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with force stronger than any person could ever overcome," read the statement.

While that's nice to know, never underestimate the power of stupid. I'd be more comfortable if there was an actual safety interlock.

I don't think it's fair to label a person trying this 'stupid'. Anyone can experience a panicky moment and do something that makes no sense in the calm light of unpanicked reason.

Never underestimate the power of adrenaline.


How big is a wing door?  2 x 3 foot?  6 square feet?  That's 864 square inches.

At cruising altitude, the outside pressure is about 3 psi, and the inside is about 11 psi, so an 8 psi difference.

If there's an 8 psi difference, that's 7000 pounds.  Nobody can pull 7000 pounds, and even if they could the latch would likely break.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: gunsmack: "It is important to note that opening a door inflight is impossible due to air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with force stronger than any person could ever overcome," read the statement.

While that's nice to know, never underestimate the power of stupid. I'd be more comfortable if there was an actual safety interlock.

I don't think it's fair to label a person trying this 'stupid'. Anyone can experience a panicky moment and do something that makes no sense in the calm light of unpanicked reason.

Never underestimate the power of adrenaline.


Never underestimate aeronautical engineers that figured out the math on this long ago. But keep trying...
 
RCL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: BigNumber12: cman: Its impossible to open a door at a certain flight level as all modern jetliners have plug doors that are sealed by the pressurized cabin. To open a door in flight a plane has to fly low enough where the pressure on the inside and outside of the cabin become more equal.

It's also worth noting that the large operation handle you see on the inside of the cabin door is only one of its locking mechanisms. The others are internal to the door / invisible from either side of it, and are operated from the cockpit.

Pressurized or not, you aren't leaving the cabin without the captain's permission.

"This is your captain speaking. I did not give you permission to exit the aircraft."

[Fark user image image 308x164]


The hell is the story behind THAT photo??
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cman: Its impossible to open a door at a certain flight level as all modern jetliners have plug doors that are sealed by the pressurized cabin. To open a door in flight a plane has to fly low enough where the pressure on the inside and outside of the cabin become more equal.


Not to be too nit-picky, but modern jet liners also have cargo-doors. This open outward and employ pins to hold them closed ... not plug style. But as far as passenger cabin doors, you are right.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.