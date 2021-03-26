 Skip to content
(AP News)   Dominion Voting files $1.6B defamation suit against Fox News. Expected defense of " No sane person would believe what we said" and a counter suit to follow   (apnews.com)
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yep.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The truth matters. Lies have consequences,"

Not so far, prove me wrong lawsuits, prove me wrong.
 
eKonk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To be fair, that defense would stand up to scrutiny....
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well no sane person watches Fox so they'd have a point...
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
falkvinge.netView Full Size
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hunter Biden's Laptop Case
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can hope...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And all of those Trump/FOX lies led to this...a black woman (a Democratic lawmaker no less) being dragged out of the state Capitol by white pigs for the crime of knocking on a door. Sue them into bankruptcy.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The good news for Dominion is that, even if they lose the case, they can still change the verdict in the system to a win.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hahaha, Oh boy!  This'll be good.
/grabs popcorn
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fox is Schrodingers News.

Entertainment when it comes to them being sued

News when they throw a hissy fit that Biden wouldn't call on them
 
chewd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Its okay for us to lie because nobody expects us to be truthful"

Dont knock it, it worked for Apple.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: And all of those Trump/FOX lies led to this...a black woman (a Democratic lawmaker no less) being dragged out of the state Capitol by white pigs for the crime of knocking on a door. Sue them into bankruptcy.
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x477]


I love political theater.

I've seen this move more than once. She knew EXACTLY what she was doing and everyone followed the script. If I were still working downtown, I would have been up in the gallery munching popcorn.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is the real payoff for Dominion. Ownership of Fox News.

Powell, Giuliani and the rest will all slither along after their losses by filing bankruptcy, but the losses of their respective lawsuits will strengthen Dominion's cases against Fox News, OANN, NewsMax and others who claim to be news outlets.

Hey Fox News, do you remember something called Gawker? Your side's own legal strategy is coming home to roost in a big way. Remember to thank Peter Thiel when you are gone.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ now  
Dominion's business is down because of this, so they have verifiable damages to sue for.
 
