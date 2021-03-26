 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Folks, don't let your chickens play with matches   (wtae.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you think that's bad, definitely keep lighters way from your cock.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The cause of the fire has not be determined."

I've had some experience taking care of chickens.  There are definite differences in the breeds and such.  But if I were to guess, one of the chickens got fed up and decided to burn this motherf***** down.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🎵 Smoking in the girl's coop 🎵
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was fowl play suspected?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your chicken coop is close enough to your house to damage it in a fire, then I'm sure your house smells like chicken sh*t when it rains.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roasted chicken dinner
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


"Mama's, don't let your chickens play with matches..."
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...unless you have all your ducks in a row.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took more time to close the popups than it did to rtfa
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What smells worse than chicken guano?  Burning chicken guano.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: If your chicken coop is close enough to your house to damage it in a fire, then I'm sure your house smells like chicken sh*t when it rains.


The smell of the cats covers it up.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 251x201]

"Mama's, don't let your chickens play with matches..."


"Don't let 'em eat cheap feed an make lots of clucks,
Let 'em eat insects and chase those damned ducks.
Mamas, don't let your chickens play with matches...
'Cause they'll never lay eggs and'll be just skin and bone,
Even with when fried here at home!"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That article should win the Pullet Surprise.
 
jimjays
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bad wiring in a heated coop? I'm no expert but have seen a few coops over the years--a neighbor had one till coyotes ate her chickens. They usually aren't built to code...

(It was funny the day the neighbor's chickens arrived. The families were over with little nieces and nephews to watch the event. They let the chickens out of the truck to run around...and a hawk instantaneously flew down and killed a chicken.)
 
chawco
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jimjays: ...and a hawk instantaneously flew down and killed a chicken.)


Yoink Nom nom nom.
 
JesseL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jimjays: Bad wiring in a heated coop? I'm no expert but have seen a few coops over the years--a neighbor had one till coyotes ate her chickens. They usually aren't built to code...

(It was funny the day the neighbor's chickens arrived. The families were over with little nieces and nephews to watch the event. They let the chickens out of the truck to run around...and a hawk instantaneously flew down and killed a chicken.)


I was guessing a heat lamp sitting too close to something combustible (which chicken coops are full of - straw, sawdust, dry chicken crap, etc.)
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now we know why the cicken crossed the road: because shiat was on fire, bro.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Keep smoking' that chicken
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UberDave: "The cause of the fire has not be determined."

I've had some experience taking care of chickens.  There are definite differences in the breeds and such.  But if I were to guess, one of the chickens got fed up and decided to burn this motherf***** down.


A fox was hungry for smoked wings.
 
flamesfan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JesseL: jimjays: Bad wiring in a heated coop? I'm no expert but have seen a few coops over the years--a neighbor had one till coyotes ate her chickens. They usually aren't built to code...

(It was funny the day the neighbor's chickens arrived. The families were over with little nieces and nephews to watch the event. They let the chickens out of the truck to run around...and a hawk instantaneously flew down and killed a chicken.)

I was guessing a heat lamp sitting too close to something combustible (which chicken coops are full of - straw, sawdust, dry chicken crap, etc.)


Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!
 
