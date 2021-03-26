 Skip to content
(CNN) George Floyd's toxicology report on Duke's Black History page sucks
    University, first-year student, Duke University, Dean, apparent printout of George Floyd, student body, school officials, Black people  
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone, regardless of their current toxicology, deserves NOT to have their neck knelt on for almost 9 minutes.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You libs and your "nuance" and "gray areas."  *rolls eyes*

Who the hell does something like this?  What does it accomplish?  You're not proving anything.  You're not persuading anyone.  All it does is hurt people.  And in a supremely cowardly fashion.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Who the hell does something like this?  What does it accomplish?  You're not proving anything.  You're not persuading anyone.  All it does is hurt people.  And in a supremely cowardly fashion.


My question is: "why do police departments defend these asshats? They are only a huge liability, not just financially but prosecutorially as well.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My question is: "why do police departments defend these asshats? They are only a huge liability, not just financially but prosecutorially as well.


Because the white power apparatus cannot spring leaks anywhere or else the whole thing could fall down.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the people (racists) who think he died from drugs, let me kneel on your neck for 9 minutes cutting off your air supply and see what you die of.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Because the white power apparatus cannot spring leaks anywhere or else the whole thing could fall down.


That doesn't make sense. The white hegemony would last longer if they pretended that they were doing stuff about the whole white supremacy thing...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wouldn't die while being tortured?

And why are you okay with someone being tortured simply to coerce them into the back of a specific vehicle?
They could have waited for a wagon.
They could have waited till he calmed down.
What was the person issue other than privilege?
You should not be okay with torture that accidentally causes death or torture in general you farking idiots.
Especially with an individual already in custody and outnumbered.
He was no longer a threat to society you farking chuckleheads.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deserved to die?  No.  Contributed to his death?  Probably.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: To the people (racists) who think he died from drugs, let me kneel on your neck for 9 minutes cutting off your air supply and see what you die of.


username does not check out.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My question is: "why do police departments defend these asshats? They are only a huge liability, not just financially but prosecutorially as well.


Misperception of risks and benefits?  Or maybe it's like what I call the "evil formula" used when companies are considering a recall:  Does the real cost of a recall outweigh the cost of potential lawsuits.

When you have the power, you have the freedom to toy with those options.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My question is: "why do police departments defend these asshats? They are only a huge liability, not just financially but prosecutorially as well.


But they aren't a liability.  The PD doesn't pay for the damages or suits.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like the sort of trolling I would expect from first year Duke students. I doubt they believe it, or give a damn one way or another. They made the national news over a flyer, and to them, it's HILARIOUS. Given Farks disapproval, they've triggered the Boomers, which is a bonus.

/Fark will now respond with impotent rage fantisising about doing violence to children.
//yes they're asshole, that's what teenagers ARE. I am not defending them excusing them, just observing a behavior.
///Slashies
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who let Stephen Miller back on campus?
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Who the hell does something like this?  What does it accomplish?


1.  People who want to influence a jury?  2.  A possible acquittal for Derek Chauvin?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: Deserved to die?  No.  Contributed to his death?  Probably.


What? I'm sorry regardless of what I'm doing that does not give you permission to attempt to force me into a vehicle using torture that causes me to die this isn't complicated man.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: Deserved to die?  No.  Contributed to his death?  Probably.


Therefore all cops are innocent of everything ever and Trump is now President for life.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do Duke students not take drugs? This idea should make them very nervous.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question is: Would Mr. Floyd had died if Chauvin had not knelt on him?

Like it or not, this will be why the Homicide counts will fail.

Did Chauvin contribute to the death? Absolutely. He failed to render aid or allow aid to be rendered when it was apparent Mr. Floyd was crashing. And I hope a jury understands that.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems likely that the poster was annoyed by the cultural narrative, but of course the left defaults to racism.  Stating that Floyd wasn't a good person and quite possibly caused his own death by ingesting fentanyl and meth is not equivalent to stating that he deserved to die because of his actions.

We're talking about a bunch of attention-seeking children, though, so we can't have high expectations.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy could have literally been smoking meth while in the process and the cops still murdered him.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Who let Stephen Miller back on campus?


User name checks out?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did the cop know he was chocked full of drugs and deserved to die?  Maybe he should become a cop instructors for other cops.

I'll take the 15 minute timeout and mention Diaper Don Jr is looking darker these days.  Maybe he's got a fake $20 on him.  Has anyone searched him?

/ Don't think he could take the whole eight minutes
//Go out crying for daddy
///I'd pay $29.95 on Pay per View for that.  $39.95 if it includes Maury telling D2S or WWE guy who the daddy is.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: Deserved to die?  No.  Contributed to his death?  Probably.


Cool story, still murder.
 
xanderak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died of a heart attack, not asphyxiation.

https://www.hennepin.us/-/media/henne​p​inus/residents/public-safety/documents​/floyd-autopsy-6-3-20.pdf

https://www.npr.org/sections/live-upd​a​tes-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/0​6/04/869278494/medical-examiners-autop​sy-reveals-george-floyd-had-positive-t​est-for-coronavirus

If he didn't have all his medical conditions and drugs in his system, he probably wouldn't have died.  That said, if the cop hadn't scared the shiat out of him he probably wouldn't have died either.  Or if they had got the ambulance to come sooner.

So if its possible to be objective about it, its 2/3rds the cops fault.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Who wouldn't die while being tortured?

And why are you okay with someone being tortured simply to coerce them into the back of a specific vehicle?


To be fair he was 'being tortured' to restrain him in place while waiting for an ambulance.  By the time they put him on the ground they were done trying to get him 'into the back of a specific vehicle'.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But was he wearing a low cut dress?
Had he been promiscuous?

They'll argue the presence of drugs contributed to Floyd's death, so then lesser charges.  Normally that would likely work.  However, counterbalance that with kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes.  1 of the police cadets verbally noted that Floyd was having trouble & suggested they lay him on his side; that might be the most legally damning piece right there.
Drugs or no drugs, Chauvin had every chance to NOT kill George Floyd.

Uggh.  What a mucking fess.
My spidey sense is tingling... No matter what the outcome, there will be blood & destruction in South Minneapolis.  I think it's likely some outside agitator does something to intentionally provoke a police response or intentionally kills protestors to make it appear the cops did it.  If the cops show restraint to not provoke violence, that means the arson runs rampant.  Loot what you will, but I gotta strong opinion of what should happen to arsonists.

//pretty sure I'm farked
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried like 5 different avenues of making a funny. They were all trash. And I'm particularly frisky this morning, for reasons. And I'm general I can make funnies about the worst situations, no pocket ninja I am, but inspired.

fark this whole situation. Just fark it.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Please stop over-emphasizing the knee on the neck. While  horrific, it was the knee on the middle of his back pushing downwards and forcing his abdominal cavity up into his pulmonary cavity that was more significant. George asphyxiated because that knee in his back forced him to exhale and he could not inhale. Your diaphragm is not strong enough to lift someone off your back. Chauvin is still guilty of murder because he ordered the others to continue a restraint known to be lethal. Chauvin was told in real time by another cop that it was a dangerous restraint and that they should roll George on to his side. Chauvin refused. They held the restraint until George was motionless when they checked for a pulse and he didn't have one. Then Chauvin kept them in place for 2 more minutes.

But unlike what most thought, it wasn't the knee on George's neck cutting off his airway. It was the knee in his back pressing down that locked George in an exhaled posture. Better to understand this before the trial.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daer21: This sounds like the sort of trolling I would expect from first year Duke students. I doubt they believe it, or give a damn one way or another. They made the national news over a flyer, and to them, it's HILARIOUS. Given Farks disapproval, they've triggered the Boomers, which is a bonus.

/Fark will now respond with impotent rage fantisising about doing violence to children.
//yes they're asshole, that's what teenagers ARE. I am not defending them excusing them, just observing a behavior.
///Slashies


It's not the "boomers" that they've triggered. Most boomers were raised on Adam-12 and Dragnet so the police are always above board and make no mistakes. And if they do make mistakes, the caring superior officers give them a verbal reprimand, tell them that they are a better cop than that, and everyone nods and goes to commercial.
This kind of event only solidifies that the cops had to defend themselves from the drug crazed counterfeiter and things like this happen even when they are doing their job right. It's the younger than boomer crowd that see this for what it is

/younger boomer here
//liked Adam 12 and Dragnet
/// I am very careful around police. They aren't Malloy and Reed anymore
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've discovered that if you straight-up ask anti-BLM shiatheads if they think Black people deserve to be brutalized by police (as that's what they're implying with shiat like "but black people commit more crimes!"), they'll usually clam up.

/Use this tactic far and wide, Farkers.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care how high he was.  I don't care what he was doing that day.  I don't care what his behavior was 2 weeks prior, or 2 years prior.

He did not deserve to be murdered.  Period.  Stop.  End of conversation.

Screw the media for reporting this as if it enters into the case - because it looks like it's a justification for his murder.  And it's not.  And it will be used that way.  It will be further cause to blame the victim.  So F them for even reporting this.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

///Slashies


Not defending them?
You already termed them "teenagers", as opposed to men/women, and have stated that their cause was not a malicious/spiteful one.
I'm also just observing behavior.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What? I'm sorry regardless of what I'm doing that does not give you permission to attempt to force me into a vehicle using torture that causes me to die this isn't complicated man.


I don't think you watched the painful video.
He was dragged OUT of the car from the opposite door he went in from, and before he died was begging them saying "Please, I'll get into the car".
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, and the sorry statement of the officials that this was "an act of bias".
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Given where Duke University is located I am sadly not surprised.   The circle of hate remains unbroken in the South and in other areas of this country as well.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If he was overdosing, then the violence used against him was unnecessary.

Makes it WORSE to me than if he'd been stone sober.

Because faced with a harmless person, even one accused of a crime, the officer's deliberate choice was to cause pain and suffering until he died, instead of to render aid.

That officer needs to be kept away from society for OUR protection. If I had a tranquilizer dart and a helicopter, I'd tranq him like a bear in the city and airlift him to somewhere he can be safe from running into humans. Like the ocean about 200 miles out.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unless you are on bath salts and trying to eat your face off, not much excuse for even getting close to that sort of hold.

That said, the troll sounds strong with this one.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I have made the offer to a few people, saying I would let them out of the hold in 4 minutes, less than half the time they held Floyd and let's see how they make out.

No one has taken me up on the offer and it effectively shuts dumb mother farkers right up.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I don't think you watched the painful video.
He was dragged OUT of the car from the opposite door he went in from, and before he died was begging them saying "Please, I'll get into the car".


FML well that farking makes that farking worse what the fark
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

///Slashies

It's not the "boomers" that they've triggered. Most boomers were raised on Adam-12 and Dragnet so the police are always above board and make no mistakes. And if they do make mistakes, the caring superior officers give them a verbal reprimand, tell them that they are a better cop than that, and everyone nods and goes to commercial.
This kind of event only solidifies that the cops had to defend themselves from the drug crazed counterfeiter and things like this happen even when they are doing their job right. It's the younger than boomer crowd that see this for what it is

/younger boomer here
//liked Adam 12 and Dragnet
/// I am very careful around police. They aren't Malloy and Reed anymore


Fark IS boomers, and you've illustrated my point. Their fellow students was the goal, the old liberal boomer set was a bonus, like yourself. I'm just calling the event here.
/not saying you are triggered
 
Toggles
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ooooh, So toxicology of the deceased matters now??!?

Do Rush Limbaugh next! Lets see the toxicology on Rush!

/there are a handful of other white assholes that need to be scrutinized as well.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

///Slashies

Not defending them?
You already termed them "teenagers", as opposed to men/women, and have stated that their cause was not a malicious/spiteful one.
I'm also just observing behavior.


They're nihilistic, and yeah, malicious/spiteful, that's what trolling is. They are teenagers, assuming they are freshmen or sophomores, though I could be wrong and they could be older.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

///Slashies

/// I am very careful around police. They aren't Malloy and Reed anymore

Fark IS boomers, and you've illustrated my point. Their fellow students was the goal, the old liberal boomer set was a bonus, like yourself. I'm just calling the event here.
/not saying you are triggered


Fark is overwhelmingly Gen-X. If you don't know this, you haven't been paying attention.

/Millennial here.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's the Brown Residence Hall.  Looks like a very narrow version of a gothic cathedral, narrow and tall out of proportion.  What bizarre malformed deity do they worship there Drew?  It smells like Hogwarts on spoiled shrooms.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

///Slashies

/// I am very careful around police. They aren't Malloy and Reed anymore

Fark IS boomers, and you've illustrated my point. Their fellow students was the goal, the old liberal boomer set was a bonus, like yourself. I'm just calling the event here.
/not saying you are triggered

Fark is overwhelmingly Gen-X. If you don't know this, you haven't been paying attention.

/Millennial here.


I've been here since 1999 (lurked for over a decade). Also a millennial. Whenever age comes up it seems to be mostly boomers with a significant minority of Gen X. Might be that I usually hang out in the business tab.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

151: I tried like 5 different avenues of making a funny. They were all trash. And I'm particularly frisky this morning, for reasons. And I'm general I can make funnies about the worst situations, no pocket ninja I am, but inspired.

fark this whole situation. Just fark it.


Did you try Chicago Avenue? That was the street which he faced when he was having a very bad day.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My local cops are constantly complaining about having to repeatedly administer narcan to people who are OD-ing, sometimes several times a week because the addicts can't be forced to get treatment and can't be jailed...The cops know they're going to see some of these people time and time again, but they know their training and they administer the narcan.

And these are small-town departments. If those country bumpkins can figure it out, WTF is going on with training in Minneapolis?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Did Chauvin contribute to the death? Absolutely. He failed to render aid or allow aid to be rendered when it was apparent Mr. Floyd was crashing. And I hope a jury understands that.


I think the jury needs to be taken out of the box, one by one, and have a police officer the same weight and build as Chauvin kneel on each of their necks for 9 minutes, or until they pass out. That might concentrated the f*cking mind.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Please stop over-emphasizing the knee on the neck. While  horrific, it was the knee on the middle of his back pushing downwards and forcing his abdominal cavity up into his pulmonary cavity that was more significant. George asphyxiated because that knee in his back forced him to exhale and he could not inhale. Your diaphragm is not strong enough to lift someone off your back. Chauvin is still guilty of murder because he ordered the others to continue a restraint known to be lethal. Chauvin was told in real time by another cop that it was a dangerous restraint and that they should roll George on to his side. Chauvin refused. They held the restraint until George was motionless when they checked for a pulse and he didn't have one. Then Chauvin kept them in place for 2 more minutes.

But unlike what most thought, it wasn't the knee on George's neck cutting off his airway. It was the knee in his back pressing down that locked George in an exhaled posture. Better to understand this before the trial.


Ah. I amend my statement then. Have multiple officers recreate that posture for 9 minutes or until the juror passes out. Have the other jurors watch, too. Maybe have the officers refuse to get off someone who passed out and have to be dragged off them before they die. That might make the f*cking point.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I'll go a step further, even if floyd HAD committed a crime for which he was being arrested (not the case as far as I am aware) the police STILL have an obligation to secure and provide medical care to people in their custody, even if the medical condition is an overdose. Preventing simone in your custody from receiving emergency medical care is to me cut and dry manslaughter at minimum and can easily cross the line into premeditated murder.
 
