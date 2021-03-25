 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Jesus himself never condemned slavery   (cnn.com) divider line
28
    Robert E. Lee, school board  
posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2021 at 8:35 AM



AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I liked the woman who explained to other white people that, just because she's white, don't assume she's OK with your racist comments amongst yourselves.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You don't have to go to some book to know that treating someone like a piece of property is morally wrong.  Unless it's like Roman slavery-or-death for war prisoners.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If that's the level of education this place produces maybe they should just tear it down altogether.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jesus never condemned bestiality either.  You gonna go fark Mittens now?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jesus also never said anything about abortion or voting on Sunday.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
macadamnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That's like saying there wouldn't be addicts if poppies didn't grow.
 
neongoats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The right wing is going to try and re-introduce real live chattel slavery within the next 30 years.

It's just a small part of why they should be driven out of America.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ."

Not only does the Bible not condem slavery (except slavery of the Jews, because everything in the Old Testament is about justifying the actions and beliefs of the Jewish tribe), it encourages it.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Jesus never condemned bestiality either.  You gonna go fark Mittens now?


But bestiality is condemned in the Old Testament, a lot. Like it was a big problem or something.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Diogenes: If that's the level of education this place produces maybe they should just tear it down altogether.


They should just tear it down.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ahem.

Matthew 7:12: So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.

Sounds like these knuckleheads are willing to be slaves.
 
Northern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

syrynxx: You don't have to go to some book to know that treating someone like a piece of property is morally wrong.  Unless it's like Roman slavery-or-death for war prisoners.


Jesus chose to spend his time with slaves, prostitutes, criminals, the poor, and the sick.
That was itself an act of protest against a society that believed those things were punishments by God.  He clearly didn't think so.
Robert E Lee was an evil person who not only owned slaves but had many out to death for minor issues, and was the de facto leader of the confederacy terrorist group.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Diogenes: Jesus never condemned bestiality either.  You gonna go fark Mittens now?

But bestiality is condemned in the Old Testament, a lot. Like it was a big problem or something.


Animals had better hygiene than people back then.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If Jesus ever did condemn slavery, His words were unlikely to be recorded in the Gospels as selected by Roman authorities.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ."

Not only does the Bible not condem slavery (except slavery of the Jews, because everything in the Old Testament is about justifying the actions and beliefs of the Jewish tribe), it encourages it.


Of course, that is Paul saying that, not Christ himself. If Christ had a position on it, it was never remembered or recorded.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Northern: syrynxx: You don't have to go to some book to know that treating someone like a piece of property is morally wrong.  Unless it's like Roman slavery-or-death for war prisoners.

Jesus chose to spend his time with slaves, prostitutes, criminals, the poor, and the sick.
That was itself an act of protest against a society that believed those things were punishments by God.  He clearly didn't think so.
Robert E Lee was an evil person who not only owned slaves but had many out to death for minor issues, and was the de facto leader of the confederacy terrorist group.


And yet the Bible explicitly promotes slavery, as I quoted.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Jesus never condemned bestiality either.  You gonna go fark Mittens now?


That's more an Enumclaw thing.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Tyrone Slothrop: "Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ."

Not only does the Bible not condem slavery (except slavery of the Jews, because everything in the Old Testament is about justifying the actions and beliefs of the Jewish tribe), it encourages it.

Of course, that is Paul saying that, not Christ himself. If Christ had a position on it, it was never remembered or recorded.


That religionist fanboy? Fark 'im.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jesus never spoke against being LGBTQ, either, but I bet she's not gonna mention that.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We're supposed to also give Cesar stuff too, to be a bible literalist. Jesus explicity said render unto Cesar, not "unless the empire collapses and there is no Cesar"
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Tyrone Slothrop: "Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ."

Not only does the Bible not condem slavery (except slavery of the Jews, because everything in the Old Testament is about justifying the actions and beliefs of the Jewish tribe), it encourages it.

Of course, that is Paul saying that, not Christ himself. If Christ had a position on it, it was never remembered or recorded.


But Paul was "divinely inspired" and forms a great deal of what the Christian religion believes.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Protestant pastor here. Jesus never forbade vehicular manslaughter or flying planes into skyscrapers, either. She really needs to STFU.

Also, scripture (for all faiths -- all holy books) were written in a certain place and time and TO THAT CONTEXT. They're not a 1:1 application for today, for fark's sake, people. Stop pointing to Old Testament scriptures that recommend killing enemies to "prove" Christianity is bad. FFS.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As we know from historical information as well as archaeology, dairy production in the ancient Middle East was heavily reliant on slave labor. So Jesus DID say something about slavery when he said "blessed are the cheesemakers."
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: But Paul was "divinely inspired" and forms a great deal of what the Christian religion believes.


Your mom is divinely inspired.

Seriously, I'm in NO MOOD for people who think they know what Christianity is, and that all Christians believe the exact same thing... when they're wrong.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hankie Fest: Stop pointing to Old Testament scriptures that recommend killing enemies to "prove" Christianity is bad. FFS.


As soon as evangelicism stops pointing to those same scriptures to justify their love of terrorism and slavery, we'll stop pointing out it's bad, mm k?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SVC_conservative: We're supposed to also give Cesar stuff too, to be a bible literalist. Jesus explicity said render unto Cesar, not "unless the empire collapses and there is no Cesar"


Well, the Roman Empire finally collapsed when the Muslims conquered Constantinople (not Istanbul), so I guess that means we don't need to pay taxes.
 
