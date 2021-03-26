 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   How do you know you have a social media addiction? Are you on social media? Well, there's your answer
18
posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2021 at 11:26 AM



Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Total.Fark doesn't count as social media, because it's an investment.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pfft. What lightweights.

I don't need *social media* to make my real-life interactions awkward, have a hard time sleeping, or hate myself.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Merltech: Total.Fark doesn't count as social media, because it's an investment.


If Fark is considered social media, then I guess I've been on social media since 1984.

It was different back then.  We only had 300bps dialup and a single line in the house so you would lose your connection when your mom picked up the phone to call grandma.  And then you would lose you computer for days when she found out someone had been calling into a busy signal for 4 hours.  Anyway, before we connected we had to make sure the modem switch was on and ran the terminal program.  I used to put an onion on top of my monitor before dialing in because it was the style at the time....
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know it's getting bad when Batman gets pissed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You're Chrissy Teagan and share everything from your miscarriage to random places you and your husband have sex on social media.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My blood pressure monitor results tell me I have a social media problem, I don't need this article.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am not sure whether I am on social media, or not.  How can I check, to be sure?  I don't want to be addicted.
 
Cull501
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I dont even know who she is.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: You're Chrissy Teagan and share everything from your miscarriage to random places you and your husband have sex on social media.


You say that like it's wrong
 
ingo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Merltech: Total.Fark doesn't count as social media, because it's an investment.


Fark doesn't cound because it's mostly anti-social media.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cull501: I dont even know who she is.


She's famous for being famous.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Isn't tweeting about getting off Twitter like taking an escort to your sex addicts anonymous meeting?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FARK counts as anti-social media, right?
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can quit whenever I want.  I don't have a problem, YOU have a problem.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: FARK counts as anti-social media, right?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
SM is kinda like meth.

You can stay on it but you really only get high on the first hit. The rest of the it is just kinda maintaining a weird state of semi-highness that instantly disappears the moment you put down the pipe.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One place I worked blocked FB and you would have thought we cut off a bunch of people from their oxy. Fark is about as social as I get online.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

groppet: One place I worked blocked FB and you would have thought we cut off a bunch of people from their oxy. Fark is about as social as I get online.


When I was in charge of blocking websites at work. I would sometimes unblock Facebook for 30 or so minutes a month. Then when the traffic spike would hit, I would immediately block it. Our motto was, "We're not happy unless you're not happy"
 
