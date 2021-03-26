 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   If you're looking for inspiration for baby names, maybe your answer is sitting in your spice rack. I just can't wait to meet someone named Coriander or Garlic Powder
I Ate Shergar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Names like Basil and Saffron have been around for decades, and I'm pretty sure Angelica was a girl's name before it was a herb.
 
Wookie_Jesus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grains of Paradise
8.7.1
 
italie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dibs on Dill Weed
 
hubiestubert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coriander has a nice Olde Thymey feel to it.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smells like Anise in here.
 
KarmicDisaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just mad about Saffron
Saffron's mad about me.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a Cori Anders if that counts for anything.

Yes... that's her name. 80's child of a 60's flower child.
 
McGrits
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naming a future daughter Mexican Oregano just sounds like cultural appropriation.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
ZAZ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid Spice
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemon Pepper
 
offacue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, I'm Cumin.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pinch of sage advice: Don't name your baby Rosemary. Sure, right now you think it will curry favor with your inlaws, but soon they'll pepper you with an unstopping list of names for future kids, and you end up with one named after that nut, Meg.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been done...

Fark user image
 
151
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If either of my two kids were female, I'd have fought pretty hard to name her sage.

/Goddamn I love sage, best herb ever
 
Thosw
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Baby
Scary
Sporty
Posh
Ginger
 
Harlee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cinnamon would be a great Stripper Name.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
oldbayhenry?
I can finally drop the flatulence shtick & move on to greener pastures?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pert: Fark user image


Deadpool 'Basil Fawlty' Reference
Youtube VRYGXT0ei68
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Parsley
Sage
Rosemary
and
Thyme

/ you're welcome
 
Opacity
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's it! I'm naming my next born Italian Seasoning, it has a nice classy old world ring to it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - Mary Jane's Last Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube aowSGxim_O8
no love for MJ?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pert: It's been done...

Fark user image


Oh that wonderful spice Spindarella
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Go to your room Red Thai Curry!!!"


Eh idk sounds weird 😐
 
syrynxx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cumin works for either a girl or a boy.
Shake someone's hand and yell, "I'M CUMIN!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I named my son Tony Chachere Creole Seasoning.
 
buntz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are used to work at a video store and one of the customers names was Candace Kane
 
englaja
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Where did I put my container of Horehound?
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hide my drugs in my spice cabinet, somehow Too See Bee and Dee 'M Tee don't seem like good baby names.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Cumin works for either a girl or a boy.
Shake someone's hand and yell, "I'M CUMIN!"


Sean Patton - Cumin - This Is Not Happening - Uncensored
Youtube zNlKR2wrGZU
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Our kids used to watch Blue's Clues. Cute kids program with an entire spice family:
Fark user image

Thank goodness we didn't name our kids after a spice.
 
hubiestubert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

151: If either of my two kids were female, I'd have fought pretty hard to name her sage.

/Goddamn I love sage, best herb ever


My housie's daughter is named Sage.
 
grokca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anise is my brother's daughter's name.
 
N as in Nelson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.org
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

151: If either of my two kids were female, I'd have fought pretty hard to name her sage.

/Goddamn I love sage, best herb ever


Back in middle school, they had a Science Camp for the 6th graders every year.  One of the camp counselors was a crunchy old hippy dude who went by Sage.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's pronounced: Boo-KAY!
i.pinimg.com
 
hubiestubert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Our kids used to watch Blue's Clues. Cute kids program with an entire spice family:
Fark user image
Thank goodness we didn't name our kids after a spice.


"Paprika? What kind of name is paprika?"
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What a ginger spice rack may look like:

i.pinimg.com
 
alltim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Neil Young - Cinnamon Girl
Youtube u8MGszyeQl8
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Monosodium Glutamate
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Monosodium Glutamate


They'll just call her M.S. Glutes
 
Thosw
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Tr0mBoNe: Monosodium Glutamate

They'll just call her M.S. Glutes


"... if you're nasty."
 
Ker_Thwap
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Etymologically speaking, most names have meanings.  Frankly, I'd rather have my kid named after a spice than some variant of "God's favorite slayer" or "small grassy hill" or whatever the hell those traditional names mean.
 
151
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jtown: 151: If either of my two kids were female, I'd have fought pretty hard to name her sage.

/Goddamn I love sage, best herb ever

Back in middle school, they had a Science Camp for the 6th graders every year.  One of the camp counselors was a crunchy old hippy dude who went by Sage.


The hippy part makes sense, and I guess the only reason I feminize the name sage is because the only person I've ever known named sage is female ESPN reporter sage steele. Which sounds like a porn name more than anything else, but she's pretty awesome.
 
brap
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, my daddy left home
When I was three
And he didn't leave very much to my ma and me
Except this ole guitar and
An empty bottle of booze
Now I don't blame him
'Cause he run and hid
But the meanest thing that my daddy ever did
Was before he left he wanted to
Name me Dill Weed 

He musta thought
That it was quite a joke
And it got a lot of laughs from lotsa folks
Seems I had to fight my whole life through
Some gal would giggle and I'd turn red
And some guy'd laugh and I'd bust his head

I'll tell ya, life ain't easy for a boy named Dill Weed

Well, I grew up quick and I grew up mean
My fist got hard and my wits got keen
Roamed from town to town
To hide my shame
But I made me a vow to the moon and stars
I'd search the honky-tonks and bars
And kill that man that gave
Me that awful name

But after years of therapy
one day it finally occurred to me
That a boy named dill weed
should make pickles.
Now I run a quaint little stand just outside of Murfreesboro
and frankly am quite content with my lot in life
Could I interest you in a quality gherkin?
 
Pert
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jerk Rub?
 
Pert
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alltim: [YouTube video: Neil Young - Cinnamon Girl]


Fark user image
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: What a ginger spice rack may look like:

i.pinimg.com


Mmmmh, Steak Spice.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
med24.no
 
