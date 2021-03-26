 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   Online world mocks Suez Canal container ship fail with hilarious meme fodder   (news.com.au) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm assuming that the word "hilarious" in this headline was intended to be, like, ironical or something. Or maybe put in quotes? See, subby, if you'd put it in quotes, people would have known immediately that it was a tongue-in-cheek reference to the memes in question being "hilarious." They would have known that while the memes intended to be hilarious, were probably dreamed up by internet meme makers for whom being hilarious is their primary raison d'etre (a reference to the most desirable raisin in a group of raisins, the sum of all raisins, if you will), they are not, in fact, hilarious at all. In fact, they're the opposite of hilarious, which, it is true, might in and of itself provide some useful instruction on the true nature of hilarity and what constitutes it. But you have to structure that sort of instructional approach carefully, from the beginning, and I'm quite afraid you have failed to do so here.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All of those memes added together barely total a sensible chuckle.

cdn-images-1.listennotes.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This article originally appeared in the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission

Why?  Was it too much work to scrape Reddit?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've seen some good ones, but none of these qualify subby...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hear it may cost $10 BILLION WITH A B a day. That's enough money to pay for a war. Of course, the USA does not pay for wars since the Vietnam fiasco. It just puts them on its tab. No money is appropriated to pay for billion dollar a day wars. That's why the National Debt is pushing $26 TRILLION is well over $28 TRILLION WITH A T or something.

/ I checked the Debt Clock because since Trump unleashed the dogs of bore, it has been growing so fast I can't keep up with the numbers.

Oops, there goes another rubber tree plant. Er, billion dollars US funds.

At least it's not in Canadian or Australian dollars.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Noriega detected?
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least someone bothered to shop the Austin Powers one instead of just posting it unaltered.

https://twitter.com/ZainaErhaim/statu​s​/1374667602308567042?s=20
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sometimes slowing down rich people is a good thing
 
GoGoGadgetLiver
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"best suez canal memes..."

Five.  It has five memes.  One of them is good.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

That's legitimately funny man
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Minneapolis folks will appreciate this one.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not mine, stolen from twitter
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Captain seen laughing out of local bar.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
True story....

That ship stuck in the Suez Canal reminds me of when I first went to college at Central....It was an 8 AM 101 Science class and I was about a minute late. I sat at a table next to a pretty girl. Being just  barely awake I rested my chin on my hand slightly tipping my head towards the girl. That tip of the head was enough to dislodge a chunk of earwax approximately the same size as the ship stuck in the canal....it landed on the table right in front of her.
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I haven't been this constipated since the Ever Given.
 
orbister
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I like this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So... what happens to Evergreen for causing all this world wide loss? Are they on the hook for any of this, or do they just stand on the bridge with the emergency flashers on, saying "sucks to be you guys."

/of course like any large company, I'm sure they'd wiggle out of any responsibility they may have.
 
Myria [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wasn't it an act of God that did this?  Reports have said it was strong winds and a sandstorm.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
