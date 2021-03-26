 Skip to content
(Metro)   Man realizes he's still stabbed a year after he was stabbed   (metro.co.uk) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it took him a year to realize it, he's not too sharp
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
MissionHill.jpg

Eh, don't fret over it
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: If it took him a year to realize it, he's not too sharp


FTFA: Kent added: 'I will not press charges, I just want them to remove the knife so I can start working in my new company.'

Here in the USA, you lawyer up with the right attorney, you never have to work a day in your life again.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is what farking happens when you man up and soldier on
learn from this ladies and gentlemen
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's the gift knife that keeps on giving stabbing the whole year round.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If he's still stabbed after all this time, he's looking like a true survivor. But does he feel like a little kid?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Badasses from the Philippines are extra bad ass. Ever see that stick fighting? Ferocious.

DE CAMPO 123 ORIGINAL - Filipino Martial Arts Styles & Stick Fighting Techniques | Arnis | Kirk CM
Youtube Km1hioZ96es
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hospital medics allegedly sewed up his wound and gave him painkillers - but left the broken blade lodged next to his rib cage.

tHiS iS wHat YoU gEt wHeN gEt SinGlE pAyeR hEaLtHcArE!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sympathizes:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good thing they didn't require an MRI screening.
 
