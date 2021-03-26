 Skip to content
 
(9News (Australia))   Colorado snowboarders would have totally escaped the monster avalanche they created if not for those meddling investigators of the law   (9news.com.au) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Investigators cited Mr Hannibal's video in an affidavit explaining the misdemeanor charge, which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail but will most likely result in probation and community service.
It shows the snowboarders making "several comments" expressing concern about risks, according to Summit County sheriff's deputy Brian Metzger.
"The pair were clearly worried about avalanche conditions but proceeded down the path anyway," he wrote.
"There was also a comment made about being in trouble if the cops show up."

They knew where they were, and what they were doing.
F*ck em!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr DeWitt and Mr Hannibal didn't immediately realise the slide destroyed an expensive avalanche mitigation system.

It would appear that the avalanche mitigation system wasn't working very well.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Avalanche centre [sic] director Ethan Greene, who helped write the incident report, said he hopes the criminal case doesn't scare people away from reporting slides to the agency..."

Yeah, but that's the way it will work.
 
culebra
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bummer, brah.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One of the officials is like "It's just a misdemeanor" as if the 160k price tag for restitution and then some is just gonna mean nothing when it comes to people reporting a slide. This further cements beliefs that all interactions with the police will result in pain for the person whom called.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
a rare case some worry could deter other skiers and snowboarders from coming forward to report avalanches out of fear of costly retribution.

But there is no reason to believe it will deter anyone from doing stupid sh*t that might cause an avalanche.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Investigators cited Mr Hannibal's video in an affidavit explaining the misdemeanor charge, which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail but will most likely result in probation and community service.
It shows the snowboarders making "several comments" expressing concern about risks, according to Summit County sheriff's deputy Brian Metzger.
"The pair were clearly worried about avalanche conditions but proceeded down the path anyway," he wrote.
"There was also a comment made about being in trouble if the cops show up."

They knew where they were, and what they were doing.
F*ck em!


So what? They didn't damage anything. Who cares?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mr DeWitt and Mr Hannibal didn't immediately realise the slide destroyed an expensive avalanche mitigation system.

It would appear that the avalanche mitigation system wasn't working very well.


An argument could be made that it worked very well, by mitigating the avalanche so that it wasn't worse.  It wasn't an avalanche prevention system.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

So what? They didn't damage anything. Who cares?
It shows the snowboarders making "several comments" expressing concern about risks, according to Summit County sheriff's deputy Brian Metzger.
"The pair were clearly worried about avalanche conditions but proceeded down the path anyway," he wrote.
"There was also a comment made about being in trouble if the cops show up."

They knew where they were, and what they were doing.
F*ck em!

So what? They didn't damage anything. Who cares?


Sorry, should have kept reading.

Doesn't seem like a very good avalanche prevention system though.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reasonable doubt is easy here. That avalanche could have gone off at any time and you don't just get to blame it on whoever 'touched it last'. They will need a competent lawyer though.
 
Explodo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If their helmet video captured that they were TRYING to start an avalanche, then they have little recourse.

If it just showed some dudes in the backcountry out for a good board, then the prosecutor is a total piece of shiat trying to make a name for themselves.
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
the avalanche buried a service road in about six metres of snow and came dangerously close to Interstate 70, a major route for ski traffic.

Found the motive interest.

The Ski industry is big $$$ in Colorado.  Don't fk with their profits.
 
lithven
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Investigators cited Mr Hannibal's video in an affidavit explaining the misdemeanor charge, which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail but will most likely result in probation and community service.
It shows the snowboarders making "several comments" expressing concern about risks, according to Summit County sheriff's deputy Brian Metzger.
"The pair were clearly worried about avalanche conditions but proceeded down the path anyway," he wrote.
"There was also a comment made about being in trouble if the cops show up."

They knew where they were, and what they were doing.
F*ck em!


If you're in the backcountry in winter and not assessing and talking about avalanche danger you shouldn't be there. No one wants to cause or be in an avalanche so to say they knew what they were doing is a mischaracterization.  They acknowledged there was a risk (there always is), assessed it, and determined it to be safe to proceed. Yes it turns out they were wrong but that doesn't mean they did it purposefully.

As for line about trouble if the cops show up I'd need to see that in context.  If they really believed that they would have maybe placed a "concerned citizen" call to report the avalanche as they drove away.  They wouldn't have stayed until others showed up, written a report, provided video, etc.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess filming this on a GoPro and then putting it online isn't much different than storming the Capitol and posting it on Facebook. Good on them for at least reporting it, though.
 
SmellsLikePoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The thing is, if you're going out in the back country, you damn well should be worried about avalanche conditions. Even the most experienced, vigilant people end up in bad situations. Constant awareness and concern is required to give yourself a reasonable chance of staying safe.
It shows the snowboarders making "several comments" expressing concern about risks, according to Summit County sheriff's deputy Brian Metzger.
"The pair were clearly worried about avalanche conditions but proceeded down the path anyway," he wrote.
"There was also a comment made about being in trouble if the cops show up."

They knew where they were, and what they were doing.
F*ck em!


The thing is, if you're going out in the back country, you damn well should be worried about avalanche conditions. Even the most experienced, vigilant people end up in bad situations. Constant awareness and concern is required to give yourself a reasonable chance of staying safe.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
McCollum disagreed that the case would deter backcountry users from reporting avalanches.

Bullshiat lady, smacking a couple of boarders with a 30 year mortgage payment for reporting a slide will drop the number of people willing to put their name on a report to approximately zero.
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Doesn't seem like a very good avalanche prevention system though.


It doesn't prevent avalanches by just existing, it's used to set off controlled avalanches to stabilize the slope.  Sounds like the slope was windloaded and due for mitigation.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

There's gotta be a big difference between 'cause' an avalanche and 'trigger' an avalanche. They're natural phenomena and it's going to be hard to prove that it wouldn't have come down had they not skied on it.
It shows the snowboarders making "several comments" expressing concern about risks, according to Summit County sheriff's deputy Brian Metzger.
"The pair were clearly worried about avalanche conditions but proceeded down the path anyway," he wrote.
"There was also a comment made about being in trouble if the cops show up."

They knew where they were, and what they were doing.
F*ck em!

If you're in the backcountry in winter and not assessing and talking about avalanche danger you shouldn't be there. No one wants to cause or be in an avalanche so to say they knew what they were doing is a mischaracterization.  They acknowledged there was a risk (there always is), assessed it, and determined it to be safe to proceed. Yes it turns out they were wrong but that doesn't mean they did it purposefully.

As for line about trouble if the cops show up I'd need to see that in context.  If they really believed that they would have maybe placed a "concerned citizen" call to report the avalanche as they drove away.  They wouldn't have stayed until others showed up, written a report, provided video, etc.


There's gotta be a big difference between 'cause' an avalanche and 'trigger' an avalanche. They're natural phenomena and it's going to be hard to prove that it wouldn't have come down had they not skied on it.
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What I don't get is, when this avalanche mitigation system was fired off, wouldn't the resultant avalanche have damaged the system anyway?

Or were they holding off because they knew that would happen, and they're just happy some luckless suckers triggered it?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I feel like I read the article and yet I don't see where it states they were definitely in a restricted access area, only that they presumed (without an actual quote) that they might in trouble if the police found them up there.

I'm fully in favor of punitive damages being daughter in clear cases of negligence, as in the case of the kids who threw fireworks into the canyon that started the Oregon wildfires in 2018. Based solely on the article however, it just seems very light on any truly damning details.
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope the talentless prosecutor feels bad after fatalities increase due to people being too scared of retribution from an incompetent prosecutor to report unsafe conditions
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, they put an expensive machine in a place that is known to be an avalanche hazard and then when an avalanche destroys it, the gummint blames the poor schmucks who triggered the avalanche. They should blame the engineers who put it there.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Whether or not someone chooses to report any of their actions which may have injured another person or may have injured property is going to be within their own personal constitution," she said.
"And the outcome of one misdemeanor trial in Summit County, Colorado, is not going to change what one individual would otherwise do."


Ah, prosecutorial arrogance. Absolutely zero concern for consequences.
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I-70 is the ONLY major route through Colorado, east-west. You can take I-80 through Wyoming, Or I-40 through New Mexico. But that's about all your options. Ski industry is big, but so is National Trucking.

Found the motive interest.

The Ski industry is big $$$ in Colorado.  Don't fk with their profits.


I-70 is the ONLY major route through Colorado, east-west. You can take I-80 through Wyoming, Or I-40 through New Mexico. But that's about all your options. Ski industry is big, but so is National Trucking.
 
