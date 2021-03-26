 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Britain's youngest Lotto winner crashes hard on coke binge, now living on benefits after blowing £1.8m jackpot
38
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reading that list I don't see how she wasted much of that money. I mean sure she could have just invested it all and lived a quiet life but where's the fun in that?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She blew thousands on wild parties, three boob jobs and drugs, plus around £300,000 on designer clothes.

Well, at least she'll always have her mammories.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Reading that list I don't see how she wasted much of that money. I mean sure she could have just invested it all and lived a quiet life but where's the fun in that?


It's been 18 years since she won. That works out to about £100,000 grand a year. That is actually pretty doable...
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: She blew thousands on wild parties, three boob jobs and drugs, plus around £300,000 on designer clothes.

Well, at least she'll always have her mammories.

Well, at least she'll always have her mammories.


Apparently, those wear out after a decade or so.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CYCLE OF DESPAIR

I didnt know FARK had a sister site.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a months worth of coke?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the dream.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Back in the day, a dude could waste a fortune hiring Van Halen for his birthday party.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She spent the money on coke and boobs.  And some of it she wasted.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Reading that list I don't see how she wasted much of that money. I mean sure she could have just invested it all and lived a quiet life but where's the fun in that?


Yeah, her only mistake was not dying when the money ran out.
 
chewd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
THREE boob jobs?!?

Did she have a third one installed on her back or something?
 
Pert
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I actually feel very sorry for her. She tried to do a lot right, at a young age, and was taken advantage of (at least in some respects).
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brap: She blew thousands on wild parties, three boob jobs and drugs, plus around £300,000 on designer clothes.

Well, at least she'll always have her mammories.

Well, at least she'll always have her mammories.


Boo(b)
 
thisispete
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Position of Fuck You (John Goodman in The Gambler)
Youtube xdfeXqHFmPI


The above advice aside, I don't like feeling smug about stuff like this. Newspapers tell these stories so readers can all put themselves in the winner's position and think "well, I would do better with a windfall". But what 16 year old kid has good impulse control?
 
Dokstarr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
her £1.87million lottery jackpot

I need the story to be about blowing 50 mil +, not this paltry amount over almost 20 years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image 275x750]

I actually feel very sorry for her. She tried to do a lot right, at a young age, and was taken advantage of (at least in some respects).


Boob jobs are a pittance.  Buying houses was a good use of the money.

Throwing cash at her various boyfriends was a mistake.  And I can't imagine what it means to spend that much money on tattoos, clothes, hair, makeup.  Lots of designer crap, I assume.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image 275x750]

I actually feel very sorry for her. She tried to do a lot right, at a young age, and was taken advantage of (at least in some respects).


Half a million in real estate (across three properties) 15+ years ago. That's got to be worth something.

And I've no doubt I would have burned through every dime of it had I won that kind of money as a kid.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She blew thousands on wild parties, three boob jobs and drugs

Fark user imageView Full Size


well, at least she has that going for her still

oh, that was 'three boob jobs' not 'three-boob job'?

nevermind
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thisispete: [YouTube video: The Position of fark You (John Goodman in The Gambler)]

The above advice aside, I don't like feeling smug about stuff like this. Newspapers tell these stories so readers can all put themselves in the winner's position and think "well, I would do better with a windfall". But what 16 year old kid has good impulse control?


shiat I'm 47 I would have done pretty much the exact same thing except instead of boob jobs I would have bought a shipping container full of Viagra
 
thisispete
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Half a million in real estate (across three properties) 15+ years ago


Assuming she had two living sets of grandparents at that stage I think it would have been 4 properties.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you handed me 1.8 million when I was 16 years old, I doubt that it would have lasted 5 more years.
Even more doubtful I would have lasted 5 more years.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A lottery win would be nice for me right about now to not only kit out the house a bit more nicer for my mother to get around with her arthritis and broken leg recovery but also get someone in here to help care for her so I don't have to be 24/7 non stop care since December when she fell and take some of the pressure off me. Silver lining of the pandemic is working at home but who knows how long that will last as vaccinations roll out more.

Drugs, booze, and clothing? I miss being young.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a pretty good benchmark before/after series of what a million dollars of cocaine does to a person.

She's Rick James.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nimbull: A lottery win would be nice for me right about now to not only kit out the house a bit more nicer for my mother to get around with her arthritis and broken leg recovery but also get someone in here to help care for her so I don't have to be 24/7 non stop care since December when she fell and take some of the pressure off me. Silver lining of the pandemic is working at home but who knows how long that will last as vaccinations roll out more.

Drugs, booze, and clothing? I miss being young.

Drugs, booze, and clothing? I miss being young.


Put on some clothes dammit.
 
thisispete
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: thisispete: [YouTube video: The Position of fark You (John Goodman in The Gambler)]

The above advice aside, I don't like feeling smug about stuff like this. Newspapers tell these stories so readers can all put themselves in the winner's position and think "well, I would do better with a windfall". But what 16 year old kid has good impulse control?

shiat I'm 47 I would have done pretty much the exact same thing except instead of boob jobs I would have bought a shipping container full of Viagra


Hard currency is always a worthwhile thing to have.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image 275x750]

I actually feel very sorry for her. She tried to do a lot right, at a young age, and was taken advantage of (at least in some respects).


Yea, if you won a jackpot and it is publicly known you are kinda farked.

/"Gifts to former boyfriends"?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would never tell family or friends, or anyone.

I'd put it in a bank account to collect interest and keep living basically the same as I always have. Pretty low-key, laid back, and not really a big fan of loud parties, gaudy belongings, and showy displays. Whenever I'd make a big investment or purchase I'd play it off like it was a real struggle, but somehow we managed to make it all work out. I'd eventually get a better house, but it would only be slightly better; No mansion. Not even a McMansion. Just a nice little fixer-upper in the middle of nowhere, and I'd quietly pay some contractors to do the fixing when my family isn't around to notice, and then take credit for doing it myself "bit by bit".

I'd be generous, though. If my family needed anything desperately (surgery, support) I'd secretly slip the money to them somehow. I'd also donate to a few charities, of course.

My wardrobe would remain the same. My appearance my change due to my health getting a little better from proper treatment for my various rare diseases and disorders, but I wouldn't be getting a tummy tuck or facelift. No boob job for my partner, either (she wouldn't want one, and I hate fake boobs, so it's really not on the table).

I'd keep my same car, only now I could afford to keep it running for another decade or so.

My extended family doesn't really visit my house, so they wouldn't know what was inside. Even so, I'd probably keep any extra special purchases in a den or otherwise off-limits-to-extended-family room. But then, I'm not exactly going to rush out and get a gold-plated toilet or anything like that.

I figure I could stretch any big lottery win to cover me until the end of my days, and still leave a bunch behind to be donated to charities when I and my partner are gone.

What I would not do is make it known that anything significant had happened to me. The moment you do that, the world changes, people change, and your life is endangered. I'd rather be the person nobody thinks about than the person on the front page.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
might change.

ffs. coffee.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Giving a 16 y/o 1.8 million pounds?  I'm surprised she wasn't dead or broke by 22.

I would imagine that she either finished or dropped out of high school but did not go on to college, and I'm just spitballing here, but I'm assuming that her family didn't make great financial decisions before the lotto win, and probably did not advise her to put the money away, get an education, and supplement her income from her employment with some of the interest/gains from her nest egg.

I'm assuming they saw her as their meal ticket and sponged off of her.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Reading that list I don't see how she wasted much of that money. I mean sure she could have just invested it all and lived a quiet life but where's the fun in that?


Two girls at once? Hookers?

She did some duckface.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I blew through about 2 million doing heroin and the girls who do heroin in about six years. And I didn't start until I was 48. The plan didn't involve surviving it so now, once again, I have to bite my tongue and not tell people at work how stupid their ideas and their faces are.  Alas.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: She blew thousands on wild parties, three boob jobs and drugs

[Fark user image image 850x428]

well, at least she has that going for her still

oh, that was 'three boob jobs' not 'three-boob job'?

nevermind


Easy mistake to make.

She had the other one installed on her back.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If you handed me 1.8 million when I was 16 years old, I doubt that it would have lasted 5 more years.
Even more doubtful I would have lasted 5 more years.


I assume I could blow 10 million in less than 30 days
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x275]

That's a pretty good benchmark before/after series of what a million dollars of cocaine does to a person.

She's Rick James.


I don't know I kind of like her cuz she needs to come to America I'll be more than happy to set her up
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Reading that list I don't see how she wasted much of that money. I mean sure she could have just invested it all and lived a quiet life but where's the fun in that?


I wanna party with you.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good for her! Most people would have just wasted the money.
 
weapon13
‘’ less than a minute ago  
£1.8 mill is a lot of money but yet at the same time, it really isn't all that if you live in London.

She paid 500k for a house. A 500k house is very small (when compared to housing in America, for example)
Next door 3 bed house was on the market for 60k, 30 years ago. It is now currently on the market for £1.1 mill...

waxbeans: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If you handed me 1.8 million when I was 16 years old, I doubt that it would have lasted 5 more years.
Even more doubtful I would have lasted 5 more years.

I assume I could blow 10 million in less than 30 days


I can spend 30 mil in 30 days without anything to show for it...
 
