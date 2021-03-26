 Skip to content
68% of QAnon insurrectionists have mental health diagnoses. The American Psychiatric Association is finalizing the formal definition of "completely bugfark nuts and batshiat crazy" in the DSM for the other 32%
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The other 32% are hard to classify because they were too busy screaming about how the Clinton Murder Squad was holding a baby roast in the attic of an outdoor swimming poll while George Soros programmed Biden Clone Bot #7 to move the satellites over Mar-a-Lago to try and catch Donald Trump and JFK Jr. leaving in the Batmobile to battle the lizard army that directed the CGI movie at the Capitol January 6th.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Many QAnon followers have reported"

-_-

Remember, you can't trust anything they say, but you can trust their self-reporting.

/great job trying to blame and stigmatize mental illness, myriad Farkers, and modmins who keep pushing this
//you're so super wokey-woke of all the wokest of the wokeness in wokeville
///jfc we can get universal healthcare w/o you feeling the need to blame mental illness for qcumbers' mental midgetry
 
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
+1 internets, subby! I really needed a good giggle today and this did the trick.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe this is the real reason why the GOP is against providing mental health care for all Americans?
Medicating their constituents might actually give them clear heads and make them realize they're voting against their own best interest?
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So whats the rest of their excuse.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I'm sorry so you really think the average human being does stupid shiat because they're not mentally ill?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
America began to decline the moment the Courts accepted the validity of insanity as an excuse.

Looks like those nutters are going to get away with sedition, armed insurection and treason because of those meddling psychiatrists again.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mental health is no laughing maga
 
JesseL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Much as I love to laugh at Qidiots, there's hardly anyone without some kind of diagnosable mental illness and it's shiatty to use that as a stick to beat them with - especially when there are so many other legitimate strikes against them.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

*reported
 
Number 216
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm calling bullshiat that 32% of Q-Klux-Klan members have any sanity
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What you also have to take into account is the Venn diagram of religious fundamentalism and Qanon/conspiracy folks. People who are told their entire lives to just "have faith" and trust that their imaginary friend has their back and will take care of them in their time of need tend to also allow themselves to be more at risk for conspiracies as their brains try to look for meaning in just about everything and to take note of any messages sent by God to indicate to them they are doing good or bad in their lives.

This is going to be a hard slough to get through.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Only 68% are Christian? That's hard to believe.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brantgoose: America began to decline the moment the Courts accepted the validity of insanity as an excuse.

Looks like those nutters are going to get away with sedition, armed insurection and treason because of those meddling psychiatrists again.


Clearly you don't comprehend concepts like mens rea, intent, and culpability.
Things that are laws are based on.
You sound like the kind of person that would want to try a 10 year old and adult Court.
You're literally the farking problem guy
 
Number 216
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Surely all Q-Klux-Klan members aren't part of a cult
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm genuinely surprised the number is that low. Whenever I hear of someone buying into a conspiracy theory of any type I generally assume low intelligence, mental illness, or a combination of the two. Rarely have I been proven wrong.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This weirdly supports Sidney Powell's "Nobody Sane Believes in Krakens" defense.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Give them a good, open, indefinite stay at Gitmo to work those things out
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I'm sorry so you really think the average human being does stupid shiat because they're not mentally ill?


They're below average human beings. Poor comparison base.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'm sorry so you really think the average human being does stupid shiat because they're not mentally ill?

They're below average human beings. Poor comparison base.


😂🥃
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I agree with the voices in here that we should not stigmatize our fellows who are struggling with mental illness in their lives.

What I want to know, is how is QAnon playing on these people's illnesses and needs. Plenty of them are straight up motherfarking racists, fascists, and awful assholes, but there appears to be a significant component of people who get radicalized by the Q game and mythology. This deserves investigation to figure out what happened, and stop it from happening again. Trump and his people designed and exploited this phenomenon, and it's going to take counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and mental health experts to dismantle every facet of it.

Thanks for the find submitter. I'm gonna go get these people's book.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Number 216: I'm calling bullshiat that 32% of Q-Klux-Klan members have any sanity


Qanon is just open-source Elders of Zion.  32% are racist and antisemitic creeps, and 68% are too insane to realize they're being used.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

if they'd been average, i'd have been the first to have suggested mental illness *teehee*
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dammit
 
