(Twitter)   How you doing with your new cell phone Grandma? In related news wtf did I just watch   (twitter.com) divider line
15
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next Up - Justice League: The Grandma Cut
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TikTok, not even once.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My grandmas just sat around reading and watching TV.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Granny's taking the dogs medicine again.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: TikTok, not even once.


I've been assured the next stop in the downward spiral is an Only Fans account for this unfortunate attention seeker.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My grandma answered the TV remote and tried to change the channel with the portable phone.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I read somewhere this was a PSA for mask wearing, possibly from Canada.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
An old person acting like a young person?  Let me just lose my shiat for a moment.
 
1funguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah
She's single.
Too happy to have been married 50 years...
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's pretty cool 'n all, but I just learned how to attach multiple images to a single WhatsApp message.
Incredible technology these days.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
if she's got time for this, we need to cut social security
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whatever gets you through the pandemic.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes, but does she rap?
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I love watching Depends sway in a dimly lit room. Fark IS my personal erotica site!
 
