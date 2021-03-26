 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Elon Musk's space junk rained down over Portland and Seattle tonight   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great, now he's launching street lights.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They're here.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm a little sad I missed this. That's a really cool vid.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bumblebee is getting the band back together.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He ruined my pea patch garden squash
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've seen a thing burn up from space. It looked as big but literally took a second or two to burn up.

So yeah that is definitely our debris.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My kid captured the visual of it as it was over the north end of the runway at Seatac airport, she was fairly certain it was a meteor. When she showed me the video, I instantly thought wtf and laughed because the alien guy meme popped into my head.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Keep an eye out for the local shrubberies going walkabout...

Fark user imageView Full Size


\assuming you don't go blind, of course...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Okay then. You keep staring at it, I'm wrapping a blindfold around my eyes for a week. Also, when the blindfold comes off, I'm going to steal all the RoundUp I can find.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Keep an eye out for the local shrubberies going walkabout...

[Fark user image 384x544]

\assuming you don't go blind, of course...


Simulpost?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

....aaaaaaaaaaAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AHHHHH
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shouldn't be a problem. Whatever doesn't burn up will bounce off all the clouds.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
