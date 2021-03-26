 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   More importantly, how on Earth did a shark's head end up in Ohio?   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have been reading a lot of shark things recently.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Weidner says wildlife officials told her someone must have brought it up from Florida and dumped the apparent shark head.

Florida, is there anything you can't Fark up?
 
1funguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Right?
MAYBE Chevy Chase Maryland...
But, Ohio..?

/ yup
// that old now
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It walked.
 
