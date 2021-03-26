 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Shipping container crisis could lead to the next toilet paper shortage, crappy situations   (thehill.com) divider line
5
    More: Asinine, Paper, Chief executive officer, Executive officer, toilet paper shortage, Containerization, Toilet paper, shipping containers, Chief executives  
•       •       •

167 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2021 at 7:05 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks hipsters starting the shipping container home trend.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They are wiping their... 'hands' of any responsibility
 
KWess
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The fact that we're shipping toilet paper around the world should tell you everything you need to know about how messed-up our supply chains have become.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People laughed at me for hoarding 20 years of Pennysavers. I store them in the basement near my backup stash of oily rags next to the furnace. We'll see who's going to be laughing.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
treehugger.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.