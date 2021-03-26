 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Vice President of San Francisco School Board most recently in the news for push to rename schools for cultural sensitivity forced from leadership position for racist tweets   (sfgate.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
 Note to self, studying a lot is now white supremacist thinking.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meh, asian racism against blacks are only secondary to white racism against blacks.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She's not entirely wrong. The way she parsed her statement was completely clumsy and she shouldface consequences for presenting terrible PR language in a position where PR is a major component of the job requirement.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Apparently she said that sometimes Asian American students fall into white supremacist thinking and are racist against black students.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Many Asian Americans, she wrote, "use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and 'get ahead.'"

.
Is white supremacist thinking a reference to self-discipline?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do people not realize that there's no legal requirement that you have to post every thought in your head on Twitter?  Do they even know that you aren't required to have an account on Twitter?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Meh, asian racism against blacks are only secondary to white racism against blacks.


Secondary?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Note to self, studying a lot is now white supremacist thinking.


This IS a thing amongst some people.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image 240x210]


That diagram would be a good part of an introduction to group theory.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Many Asian Americans, she wrote, "use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and 'get ahead.'"

.
Is white supremacist thinking a reference to self-discipline?


Absolutely not.  I've known thousands of white people in my life.  Self-discipline is not at all what I'd use to describe them.  Have you been paying attention during this pandemic, where millions of people have been screaming "I want what I want now now now!"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Many Asian Americans, she wrote, "use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and 'get ahead.'"

.
Is white supremacist thinking a reference to self-discipline?

Absolutely not.  I've known thousands of white people in my life.  Self-discipline is not at all what I'd use to describe them."


Then what is it?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
GILF.
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In the tweets, Collins, who is Black, wrote that she was looking to "combat anti-black racism in the Asian community at my daughters' mostly Asian (American) school."

And by insulting Asians she's unlocked just right way to do that.  Accusing one ethnic group of embracing racism to do well in school.  How intersectional of her.

Near the end of the thread, Collins called for Asian Americans to speak out against President Donald Trump's policies, saying that her daughter stepped in to stop Asian American boys who were bullying a Latino student.

This needs context but, given that we know she's obsessed with group identity, I'm going to guess this was kids being bullies because sometimes kids are obnoxious and kind of awful.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Rapmaster2000: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Many Asian Americans, she wrote, "use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and 'get ahead.'"

.
Is white supremacist thinking a reference to self-discipline?

Absolutely not.  I've known thousands of white people in my life.  Self-discipline is not at all what I'd use to describe them."

Then what is it?


It's not my job to know what she means.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Rapmaster2000: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Many Asian Americans, she wrote, "use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and 'get ahead.'"

.
Is white supremacist thinking a reference to self-discipline?

Absolutely not.  I've known thousands of white people in my life.  Self-discipline is not at all what I'd use to describe them."

Then what is it?

It's not my job to know what she means.


Then how is it you're absolutely certain she doesn't mean self-discipline?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Rapmaster2000: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Many Asian Americans, she wrote, "use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and 'get ahead.'"

.
Is white supremacist thinking a reference to self-discipline?

Absolutely not.  I've known thousands of white people in my life.  Self-discipline is not at all what I'd use to describe them."

Then what is it?

It's not my job to know what she means.


It is when you are so quick to dismiss a perfectly reasonable explanation.
 
