(Daily Express)   Bill Gates and his 5G chips should have us back to normal in 2022 (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
7
Trik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
TiredWings
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People are not waiting that long.  Like 4 yr old on Christmas Eve wanting to open presents.  I'm hoping we don't get bit on the arse by this.
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Top line in the article: BILL GATES has issued a hopeful prediction, believing the world will be "completely back to normal" by 2020 after vaccines stomp out coronavirus.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TY_BG!

Rob3Fan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My mother gets chipped tomorrow. Is she supposed to get 5G or better WiFi?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TiredWings: People are not waiting that long.  Like 4 yr old on Christmas Eve wanting to open presents.  I'm hoping we don't get bit on the arse by this.


We're already in the process of being bitten in the ass.

As soon as GOPer asshole governors got theirs (from the nurse with the vaccine needle) they decided to throw everything open with barely 15% vaccinated.

In case anyone's not keeping track, the huge drop in the US case rate has not only stalled but is now reversing, as B1.1.7 is passing 50% of sequenced cases nationwide roughly right now.

One more month and we'd have 30-35% vaccinated, which combined with improving weather would've been enough to prevent another nightmare. Not get better, mind, but enough to prevent a surge. Now... Too late. All the spring break partying shiatbrains are going to take it from Florida (where it's about 70% of cases now) back to ten thousand communities in the US.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gee willickers, what a brave and untimely prediction.
 
