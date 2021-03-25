 Skip to content
(NPR)   Commit treason... CHECK. Get arrested... CHECK. BUT YOUR HONOR, I'VE GOT FINALS. Judge... Would you like me to have the officers drive you home?   (npr.org) divider line
    Supreme Court of the United States, Christian Secor, Federal government of the United States, federal court, Jury, United States Department of Justice, United States Capitol, Lawyer  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Any Farker know when the law changed that having a firearm without a serial number was an automatic arrest and charge? Ghost guns should have a mandatory prison sentence if they do not have a serial number.

/Some older collectable firearms don't have a serial number and are exempt from automatic prison time.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Other financial records obtained by the government also showed that Secor spent more than $3,300 on purchases from "firearms and military tactical gear retailers," according to federal prosecutors.

Economic anxiety.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
No one knows how the ghost gun got there.

It's obvious libruls killed a gun and now it's haunting this poor young honours student.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Trump judge. Of course.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Some excerpts from the article:

"Still, while Judge McFadden ruled that the government did not provide enough evidence to keep Secor locked up pending trial, he said that, 'I understand why the government is concerned.'"

"So in court on Wednesday, the circumstances of how that gun was obtained, made, and by whom remained unclear."

"Federal agents also allegedly recovered footage from a GoPro camera in Secor's possession, which 'shows the defendant in possession of an AR-style rifle, pointing the weapon inside his residence while wearing a tactical helmet.'"

"Judge McFadden expressed some concern about the AR-style rifle, but said, 'I need to be mindful of the Second Amendment and somebody who has no criminal history, who apparently has weapons legally.'"

"In Secor's defense, Harden argued that the government was merely speculating about those messages, which appeared to raise enough doubt for Judge McFadden. 'I'm left largely with questions here,' McFadden said."

"According to federal court documents, Secor was known to use a streaming platform under the name 'Scuffed Elliot Rodger,' an apparent reference to a man who killed six people near the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2014. Classmates at UCLA told NPR they raised concerns about Secor's extremism for about a year, but said the UCLA administration failed to take action."


So, we're asked to imagine who Judge McFadden is. I'm trying to picture someone who is like the exact opposite of the fictional Judge Dredd. A fainting pansy, a total pushover, a milquetoast gladhander, a bowl of lukewarm plain oatmeal with too much water. He fits into the same category of man as Ted Cruz, in that he believes that putting his genuflective display of abject servility on public display somehow (for reasons understood only to him) shows how "strong" he is. An odd duck, for sure.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On Wednesday, after the judge ordered the release of Secor, far-right commentator Michelle Malkin celebrated the news.

Of course she did. Because she's an attention-seeking asshole.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA-Judge McFadden expressed some concern about the AR-style rifle, but said, 'I need to be mindful of the Second Amendment...' *

*Note the statement is void if the defendant has audacity to be a minority.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty_White.jpg
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, his name is "Christian."  What more evidence do you libs need that he's not a criminal and threat to society?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The affidavit for this douche bag.

/he's from Costa Mesa, CA.  That pretty much says it all
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm so glad I'm a white male with money. It's got to suck for everyone else.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Other financial records obtained by the government also showed that Secor spent more than $3,300 on purchases from "firearms and military tactical gear retailers," according to federal prosecutors.

Economic anxiety.


Hey, I'd be economically-anxious too if I'd stupidly spent all that money for the purpose of participating in a failed insurrection.

Buyer's remorse, you know.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
white privilege.gif
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Judge a Trump appointee? Yep.

Every judge appointed by Trump should be removed.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Any Farker know when the law changed that having a firearm without a serial number was an automatic arrest and charge? Ghost guns should have a mandatory prison sentence if they do not have a serial number.

/Some older collectable firearms don't have a serial number and are exempt from automatic prison time.


Cue gun nut to say ghost gun is a bs word and to tell us clip and magazine aren't interchangeable.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, this tells me these people aren't going to get convicted of very much and the judge knows it that's why he's letting him take his finals cuz he's expecting the kid to need to have his finals taken at the end of the trial so yeah like I said these motherfarkers are all getting suspended sentences if that
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Federal judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee

All you need to know right there. He appointed a lot of wackos who have lifetime appointments. Two of them are on the Supreme Court, Beer Bro and Cult Lady.
 
blackminded
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's no such thing as white privilege. Also, you're the real racist.

/and on and on and on
 
Number 216
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Surprised the judge didn't also get this kid some Burger King before letting him go home
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And this, right here, is why elections matter.

These Trump judges will let people off for serious crimes, and Republicans will crucify BIDEN for not being tough on crime.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ruin him and the trump coont judge.   Make them regret to the end their anti-Americanism.

No more tolerance.

No more chances.

No more mercy.

Ruin them all.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think the next person who tells me the American "justice" system is not racist may get punched right in the nose. The double standard is knock a person over the head obvious.
 
eKonk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: eurotrader: Any Farker know when the law changed that having a firearm without a serial number was an automatic arrest and charge? Ghost guns should have a mandatory prison sentence if they do not have a serial number.

/Some older collectable firearms don't have a serial number and are exempt from automatic prison time.

Cue gun nut to say ghost gun is a bs word and to tell us clip and magazine aren't interchangeable.


Well call me a gun nut if you will, but I support the right of goats to have guns.

I  mean ghosts. But obviously without corporeal form ghosts can't handle real firearms, so we have to make allowances...
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What tactical gear might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can't have his crimes ruin a white boy's future.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Can't have his crimes ruin a white boy's future.


Exactly.

Just look at Martha Stewart she's a felon you wouldn't think it how her life didn't even skip a beat.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does anyone think this guy is a flight risk? That he's going to hurt someone while he's out? I don't. That's the point of bail right?

You might not like it, but at the moment he's innocent. If anything this should draw a big bright red arrow at the absurdity of the bail system.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA:

According to federal court documents, Secor was known to use a streaming platform under the name "Scuffed Elliot Rodger," an apparent reference to a man who killed six people near the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2014. Classmates at UCLA told NPR they raised concerns about Secor's extremism for about a year, but said the UCLA administration failed to take action.

Jesus titty flippin Christ.

They let him loose.

This is an imminent mass shooter, just like the Alien egg pulsing and starting to open is an imminent face-hugger.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA: "Judge McFadden expressed some concern about the AR-style rifle, but said, 'I need to be mindful of the Second Amendment and somebody who has no criminal history, who apparently has weapons legally.'"

Uh...he's standing in front of you, Judge.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: eurotrader: Any Farker know when the law changed that having a firearm without a serial number was an automatic arrest and charge? Ghost guns should have a mandatory prison sentence if they do not have a serial number.

/Some older collectable firearms don't have a serial number and are exempt from automatic prison time.

Cue gun nut to say ghost gun is a bs word and to tell us clip and magazine aren't interchangeable.


Stop that. They ARE different things and have different names for a reason. Just because people have been incorrectly saying the wrong word doesn't mean it's NOT the wrong damn word.

/Not even remotely a gun nutter, (R), evangelical, etc
//Very far from it
///Words mean things
/Oh and fark this kid and fark this judge
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bowen: Does anyone think this guy is a flight risk? That he's going to hurt someone while he's out? I don't. That's the point of bail right?

You might not like it, but at the moment he's innocent. If anything this should draw a big bright red arrow at the absurdity of the bail system.


Well since you bring it up the only reason he's not a flight risk is because they're not going to give these farking idiots any farking real jail time
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In every thread in which the focus is someone we hate getting bail, a flag should be placed calling for a follow-up if they violate terms.

If they don't, the judge correctly determined the person wasn't a flight risk and wasn't going to commit more crimes before trial.

For those complaining about various unfair stereotyping in the justice system: you are absolutely correct. The solution is not to call for more white people to get a knee on their neck, as tempting as that is, but fewer minorities. The good news is more and more places are expanding bail options and use of release on own recognizance, realizing it is punitive to poor people and penalties should not be applied prior to verdicts.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And you just know he's gone to his professors and said he can't take his finals because he's facing federal charges.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Secor's defense attorney, Brandi Harden, told the court the "ghost gun" did not belong to Secor, and pointed out that it was not found in Secor's bedroom, but in a safe elsewhere in the home. "He did not know it was there," said Harden. The government stated that Secor's mother said she also was not aware of the gun. So in court on Wednesday, the circumstances of how that gun was obtained, made, and by whom remained unclear.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I can't remember the number of time's I've opened up my imaginary safe and I find something new inside. It's like Christmas every time!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bowen:

Does anyone think this guy is a flight risk? That he's going to hurt someone while he's out? I don't.

Well if you and a coont trump judge doesn't then everything's hunky dory.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
hissatsu: time's

Ugh. I pluralized with an apostrophe. My life no longer has any value.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My don't done vanished.

...if you don't and...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

151: waxbeans: eurotrader: Any Farker know when the law changed that having a firearm without a serial number was an automatic arrest and charge? Ghost guns should have a mandatory prison sentence if they do not have a serial number.

/Some older collectable firearms don't have a serial number and are exempt from automatic prison time.

Cue gun expert to ......... tell us clip and magazine aren't interchangeable.

Stop that. They ARE different things and have different names for a reason. Just because people have been incorrectly saying the wrong word doesn't mean it's NOT the wrong damn word.

/Not even remotely a gun nutter, (R), evangelical, etc
//Very far from it
///Words mean things
/Oh and fark this kid and fark this judge


Considering how long this error has been occurring it doesn't matter.
Period. Because that is how language works. The words are now interchangeable. And people have been using them interchangeably since at least shortly after a war I can't remember which word is very second.
But this goes back at least as far as back as the Korean War.
My point is it's been said incorently for so long but it doesn't matter because that's how language works.
I Repeat this is how language works.

And to all those English teachers out there ain't is a word and has it been in the dictionary since the early 1900s.
Your farking idiots.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Judge a Trump appointee? Yep.

Every judge appointed by Trump should be removed.


Federal judges may be the most important reason to get rid of the filibuster. If the filibuster stands prevents the Democrats' plus Kamala razer thin majority from filling as many judicial posts as necessary, then it needs to go. While we're at it, the Courts have long been overworked and understaffed. It's time to boost funding and hire additional judges and public defenders. Biden may not be able to pack SCOTUS, but he can sure as hell pack the judiciary from the federal districts down. And he needs to do it to stop the slow coup that's been going on since the term "unified executive" was coined.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hissatsu: My life no longer has any value.


shiat like that happen's alot.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ACCUSED CRIMINAL TREATED AS INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY. Wow. That's not the America I want to live in.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  
GPS monitoring bracelet, passport taken.  this is what due process looks like, he is innocent until proven guilty, bail is a thing, and reducing the risk of flight is in place.  the "ghost gun" is not part of the current set of charges, and he can be charged after they process the prints from the weapon.

you might not like this but this is how the system works.  plenty of POC rocking GPS monitors while out on bail.
 
