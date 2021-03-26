 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The UK hopes vaccination checks at pubs will convince younger people to get the Covid-19 shot before doing shots   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, Vaccination, young people, government figures, Michael Gove, Prof John Drury of the University of Sussex, younger people, vaccine hesitancy  
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cue the online forgeries and workarounds. Then, cue the supermutant strain that can avoid the antibodies from the first vaccines.

Don't forget that over there, there are 4 separate variants that were first recorded in the UK, along with pockets of the 7 other global variants.
 
Zenith
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
er they're still rolling out the jabs for over 50s and at risk groups and barely started on the 2nd jab if you're on AZ etc.
so when they going to get time to jab young people?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zenith: er they're still rolling out the jabs for over 50s and at risk groups and barely started on the 2nd jab if you're on AZ etc.
so when they going to get time to jab young people?


The pub?
 
mungo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Forgeries would be difficult if the passport is electronic and part of the NHS app on your phone, which appears t be the plan.
 
Zenith
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Zenith: er they're still rolling out the jabs for over 50s and at risk groups and barely started on the 2nd jab if you're on AZ etc.
so when they going to get time to jab young people?

The pub?


I'll have two jabs of AZ and a packet of crisps, please
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mungo: Forgeries would be difficult if the passport is electronic and part of the NHS app on your phone, which appears t be the plan.


Uni students are a pretty resourceful bunch when it comes to boozing. Won't take long for a spoof-QR app is written by some IT dork.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Cue the online forgeries and workarounds. Then, cue the supermutant strain that can avoid the antibodies from the first vaccines.

Don't forget that over there, there are 4 separate variants that were first recorded in the UK, along with pockets of the 7 other global variants.


That strain might help to convince people to get the vaccine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
