(Daily Voice)   Ring ring ring ring ring ring ring Banana truck overturns
11
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh man.  I didn't realize how much I miss bananaphone references.

Nice!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Heh....I did a GIS for this pic, and I found it in a Fark thread from 2010.  Enjoy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Chapin - Thirty Thousand Pounds of Bananas
Youtube OGldNpngDws
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, we are very sorry to inform you
That we are entirely out of the fruit in question
The afore-mentioned vegetable
Bearing the cognomen "Banana".
We might induce you to accept a substitute less desirable,
But that is not the policy at this internationally famous green
grocery.
I should say not. No no no no no no no.
But may we suggest that you sample our five o'clock tea
Which we feel certain will tempt your pallet?
However we regret that after a diligent search
Of the premises
By our entire staff
We can positively affirm without fear of contradiction
That our raspberries are delicious; really delicious
Very delicious
But we have no bananas today.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

granolasteak: Oh man.  I didn't realize how much I miss bananaphone references.

Nice!


i.4pcdn.orgView Full Size


/ Ring ring ring ring ring ring ring i1.wp.com
 
AstroGryph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice one subby.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't hear you. I have a banana phone stuck in my ear.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

proco: [Fark user image 425x195] [View Full Size image _x_]


Too Soon
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

