(Anchorage Daily News)   Alaska's ferry system is so broke that it might start scuttling ships to save money. Captain Ramius approves   (adn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It is what Alaskan republicans voters voted for. Might as well just scrap the whole fleet if republicans refuse to fund it enough to be able to be operated safely.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: It is what Alaskan republicans voters voted for. Might as well just scrap the whole fleet if republicans refuse to fund it enough to be able to be operated safely.


Right. Because the entirety of Southeast, where you can't get anywhere except by bush plane or boat, doesn't need access to the outside world. F*ck 'em.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: It is what Alaskan republicans voters voted for. Might as well just scrap the whole fleet if republicans refuse to fund it enough to be able to be operated safely.

Right. Because the entirety of Southeast, where you can't get anywhere except by bush plane or boat, doesn't need access to the outside world. F*ck 'em.


Maybe BC Ferries could agree to provide the logistics and know how. It. AK has the money and the need but until AK has a governor and legislature that isn't anti government services  even if needed and helpful for the average resident all I can say is bon chance.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Budget cuts have forced the ferry system to tie up ships because the state lacks the money to maintain them. There also isn't money to build new ships that require less maintenance. "

Remember some years ago when Alaska was sitting pretty riding on oil money? Apparently the only plan they made for the future in all that time is "cut taxes".

Welcome to Alaska, Alaska.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The robust Alaska Marine Highway System was part of the reason I moved here, twenty years ago.  What a pisser.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: It is what Alaskan republicans voters voted for. Might as well just scrap the whole fleet if republicans refuse to fund it enough to be able to be operated safely.

Right. Because the entirety of Southeast, where you can't get anywhere except by bush plane or boat, doesn't need access to the outside world. F*ck 'em.


That's the GOP motto.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad luck.  San Francisco stopped their ferry service and a quake broke the bridges so they had to start it up again.
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where we get to say "Fark Dunleavy"?  Because, seriously, fark that guy and his out-of-state Kansas-based budget slashing people with a rusty salmon hook.  Hard.  I don't want a one-time $3,000 PFD, I want a functional farking state government.  I was first in line to sign the petition to recall that mofo, and it would have worked too, if COVID hadn't happened.

Damn, do I sure miss Bill Walker.  Dude was decent.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P., Uncle Remus.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One of the many, many reasons I'm glad to be out of Juneau. Christ what a clusterfark.
 
rfenster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NINEv2: One of the many, many reasons I'm glad to be out of Juneau. Christ what a clusterfark.


Really?   What the fark do Juneau?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's hard for me to get a sense of Alaska separate from bears and snow and salmon and glaciers.  All the little villages look cool but everyone or most has a boat. The city type shots all look very similar vibe to Mongolia when Andrew Zimmerman did his show there. Just like dirty brown towns rising up variously across the permafrost. I love those calm water shots across those giant bays though by those little waterside towns. All I can think is how f*cking bad I want to ski all of it. Pure glass. Everywhere.
 
Drearyx
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skyotter: The robust Alaska Marine Highway System was part of the reason I moved here, twenty years ago.  What a pisser.


Username [✓]
 
