(WJRT)   Having solved all other problems, Michigan Republicans pass bill to make gas cans easier to use   (abc12.com) divider line
70
    More: Facepalm, Lansing, Michigan, State, Federal government of the United States, Michigan House committee, United States Environmental Protection Agency, Michigan, Regulation, Newer gas cans  
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How pants-on-head stupid do you have to be to not know how to operate a gas can?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does that mean we're going to get a bunch of "Michigan man sets self on fire trying to mow the lawn" stories this summer?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jbc: How pants-on-head stupid do you have to be to not know how to operate a gas can?


They want to roll back safety design features that keep you from accidentally lighting the fumes cuz soshulizm.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meanwhile, the Southern Policy Law Center lists 14-16 "extreme anti-U.S. government" militias in Michigan.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Modern gas cans are a biatch to use. The  "old" style are so much better.
Honestly, I think Michigan has more pressing problems but I think this is OK.
That said, I also think this that this is a typical  Republican ploy.

I normally keep 1g of 2 stroke mix and 10g of 91 unleaded. on hand.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

phalamir: jbc: How pants-on-head stupid do you have to be to not know how to operate a gas can?

They want to roll back safety design features that keep you from accidentally lighting the fumes cuz soshulizm.


You're a special kind of stupid, aren't you?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Arsonists in Michigan have special needs.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blender61: Modern gas cans are a biatch to use. The  "old" style are so much better.
Honestly, I think Michigan has more pressing problems but I think this is OK.
That said, I also think this that this is a typical  Republican ploy.

I normally keep 1g of 2 stroke mix and 10g of 91 unleaded. on hand.


The safety features to prevent accidental gas fumes from escaping as I fill my generator end up spilling way more gas than a regular can would have.  So more fumes and gas in the environment.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: blender61: Modern gas cans are a biatch to use. The  "old" style are so much better.
Honestly, I think Michigan has more pressing problems but I think this is OK.
That said, I also think this that this is a typical  Republican ploy.

I normally keep 1g of 2 stroke mix and 10g of 91 unleaded. on hand.

The safety features to prevent accidental gas fumes from escaping as I fill my generator end up spilling way more gas than a regular can would have.  So more fumes and gas in the environment.


Yeah, I'm cool with the intended goal of modern nozzles, but the execution suuuuucks. I keep meaning to find an old-style spout for the emergency can I take on bike trips; not only was the factory spout a PITA when new, the little plastic "ears" broke and now it's practically impossible to use.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was unaware that cans were made that way now. I guess I'll hanging on to mine tightly. I've got one like this and even it spills more than the old kind that had a vent.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: How pants-on-head stupid do you have to be to not know how to operate a gas can?


I take it you'll never met a Michigan Republican?
 
gad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good. The gas cans now with those straight nozzles spill gas all over the place. At least these guys are doing something common sense instead of just screwing with us.
 
chewd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I actually agree with the GOP on something... wow!

The new gas cans are garbage
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bipartisan consensus!
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what people are having a problem with here. I have a post 2009 gas can and have no issues with it.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes, the low vapor cans SUCK hard and as brought up above the spilled fuel from their broken design causes significantly more pollution than they save. It's a good thought process and intention turned into very poor execution due to crap testing parameters.

The fix is to break the stupid hold closed valve and add a shrader valve with the valve stem removed from it to the rear upper portion. Screw on the valve cover and put the cap on the spout and you've got a can that doesn't leak fumes and works almost as well as the old school ones. If you're really bothered by it Waverly cans are available with EU spouts that are basically just like the WW2 Jerry cans.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Last time the power was out, getting gas out of the current gas container and into the generator was a biatch, just to keep the fridge running.  Finally just removed the spout and poured from the can through a funnel to the gen's tank.
I have since located a couple of the older, user-friendly style cans via the garage sale/estate sale circuit.  Have to keep about 20 gals on-hand during hurricane season, it goes into the truck when the season is over.  And I would prefer to find a couple more of the older style ones.  If one knows how to handle it, it won't spill.
/just my two cents, and I do think that the good people of Michigan will benefit if they wish.  But they have bigger problems than gas container spouts.
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm fine with the new nozzles but that's because gas is cheap and I like smelling on my hands while it dries.

/might just get a funnel and treat the nozzle like an unusually intrusive cap.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They aren't wrong. Those vapor barriers need to be pushed away and if you don't actually have a thing to press them against, like a gas-tank port, you have to hold the can and then pull it down manually. This can lead to being forced to need 3 hands to complete a pour for some other task. If any gas is not dispensed into a container, it cannot be tipped back into the gas can, it must overflow onto the ground. It's a pretty flawed design when all you'd need to do is put a cap inside the screw top that already exists and you just swap to the spout to pour but of course, that doesn't force people to do it so these silly things exist.
.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe they expect more people to need outboard motors to escape floods, gas up cars when riots and forest fires shut down infrastructure, you know, basic climate apocalypse stuff.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I lived in the Middle East for a while. Carrying gas around in a bucket is still a thing there.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phalamir: jbc: How pants-on-head stupid do you have to be to not know how to operate a gas can?

They want to roll back safety design features that keep you from accidentally lighting the fumes cuz soshulizm.


No, you moron, it's because the cans were leaking more gas than they were delivering to their intended destination because they are such a pain to use.  Better off paying 60 bucks for an all-metal jerry can than a plastic can with a bunch of idiotic safeguards that a millennial can't f*cking figure out how to use.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
....

Now I know why there are so many idiots and conspiracy theorists in Michigan.  Not surprising they fell for the grift and have people willing to kidnap and kill governor Whitmer.

You have to be an idiot to not know how to use them.  I've never spilled a drop using them.

I have 3.

1 pure gas

1 gas/oil mix

1 gas/gas preserver mix for winterizing my stuff.

Not a single drop.  You twist the neck and when you pour you out pressure and the gas comes out.


It doesn't even take an elementary school education to figure out how to use.  I had to put them on a high shelf because my 3 year old watched me do it a few times while filling up snowblower and she as able to twist it and push down to release the fumes.

If my 3 year old is smarter than Michiganders abs it's their most pressing issue they are farking gone.

Just give everyone in the state a test if how to use the can, the ones that cam do it without trouble can be temporarily moved out and then just napalm the state and start fresh.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Spend the extra money to get a real metal safety can. They are way better than any plastic.
 
valenumr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: blender61: Modern gas cans are a biatch to use. The  "old" style are so much better.
Honestly, I think Michigan has more pressing problems but I think this is OK.
That said, I also think this that this is a typical  Republican ploy.

I normally keep 1g of 2 stroke mix and 10g of 91 unleaded. on hand.

The safety features to prevent accidental gas fumes from escaping as I fill my generator end up spilling way more gas than a regular can would have.  So more fumes and gas in the environment.


So farking true.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jbc: How pants-on-head stupid do you have to be to not know how to operate a gas can?


Traverse City
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
the new ones are set up to keep in the fumes....
so every time i fill the mower i just fill it over the grass and kill a little bit more of the lawn.
sure, the can keeps in the fumes, but the gas that gets away probably has quite a bit of 'fumes'
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
on a serious note, I have never been outwitted by a gas can, but they are wily, so I can see how that can happen.
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There are good post 2009 nozzles and bad ones. There's one that's straight and yellow with a slider on the side of the spout that works nicely if you get it right. You hook the slider on the edge of the fill port, release a locking tab on the back and push down. The gas rushes out fast so the only trick is to make sure you back off before it overflows.
 
ccunningham22
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: blender61: Modern gas cans are a biatch to use. The  "old" style are so much better.
Honestly, I think Michigan has more pressing problems but I think this is OK.
That said, I also think this that this is a typical  Republican ploy.

I normally keep 1g of 2 stroke mix and 10g of 91 unleaded. on hand.

The safety features to prevent accidental gas fumes from escaping as I fill my generator end up spilling way more gas than a regular can would have.  So more fumes and gas in the environment.


Yep. I've spilled so much gas over the years because of those stupid safety spouts. They make me crazy.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

crumblecat: I lived in the Middle East for a while. Carrying gas around in a bucket is still a thing there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dkulprit: ....

Now I know why there are so many idiots and conspiracy theorists in Michigan.  Not surprising they fell for the grift and have people willing to kidnap and kill governor Whitmer.

You have to be an idiot to not know how to use them.  I've never spilled a drop using them.

I have 3.

1 pure gas

1 gas/oil mix

1 gas/gas preserver mix for winterizing my stuff.

Not a single drop.  You twist the neck and when you pour you out pressure and the gas comes out.


It doesn't even take an elementary school education to figure out how to use.  I had to put them on a high shelf because my 3 year old watched me do it a few times while filling up snowblower and she as able to twist it and push down to release the fumes.

If my 3 year old is smarter than Michiganders abs it's their most pressing issue they are farking gone.

Just give everyone in the state a test if how to use the can, the ones that cam do it without trouble can be temporarily moved out and then just napalm the state and start fresh.


So your plan is to burn down the entire state because they fought a stupid gas can feature? Well, I know why your kid wants into the gasoline. They inherited the pyromania from you.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes there are more important things to take care of

Yes the new designs suck.

Just imagine the political ads Democrat Joe blow voted against Simplifying gas cans imagine what he will do with everything else
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blender61: Modern gas cans are a biatch to use. The  "old" style are so much better.
Honestly, I think Michigan has more pressing problems but I think this is OK.
That said, I also think this that this is a typical  Republican ploy.


Seconded.

I have one old one left. I hate filling up a boat tank with anything I've seen in years.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dkulprit: ....

Now I know why there are so many idiots and conspiracy theorists in Michigan.  Not surprising they fell for the grift and have people willing to kidnap and kill governor Whitmer.

You have to be an idiot to not know how to use them.  I've never spilled a drop using them.

I have 3.

1 pure gas

1 gas/oil mix

1 gas/gas preserver mix for winterizing my stuff.

Not a single drop.  You twist the neck and when you pour you out pressure and the gas comes out.


It doesn't even take an elementary school education to figure out how to use.  I had to put them on a high shelf because my 3 year old watched me do it a few times while filling up snowblower and she as able to twist it and push down to release the fumes.

If my 3 year old is smarter than Michiganders abs it's their most pressing issue they are farking gone.

Just give everyone in the state a test if how to use the can, the ones that cam do it without trouble can be temporarily moved out and then just napalm the state and start fresh.


Well, Witmer got the last laugh.  She offed a bunch of their parents, so woo hoo!!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: on a serious note, I have never been outwitted by a gas can, but they are wily, so I can see how that can happen.


To beeee faaaair, some of the new plastic gas cans absolutely are a pain in the ass. Spend the extra time and money to get a metal safety can. They are much easier to use
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jbc: How pants-on-head stupid do you have to be to not know how to operate a gas can?


Maybe I could learn to use one of these new ones, but every one of them comes with it's own unique answer to a question nobody ever asked.  Bought a new 2.5 gallon can for the grass season and operating the safety interlock while trying to pour makes it dangerous, I need either a third hand or the independence of Neil Peart.  Yeah, 15 minutes on the healing bench and you can actually pour gas safely with it now.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jbc: How pants-on-head stupid do you have to be to not know how to operate a gas can?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Keep in mind, trump voters use gas cans too.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A Michigan House committee passed a bill this week that would allow consumers to purchase new gas cans made in the state that are exempt from the 2009 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mandates.

GOT IT!
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have post-2009 gas cans for my lawn mower and snow blower, and I can't recall ever spilling anything with them.  What kind of cans are you buying that spill everywhere?
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Honda generator with the propane conversion kit = no more tears.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phalamir: jbc: How pants-on-head stupid do you have to be to not know how to operate a gas can?

They want to roll back safety design features that keep you from accidentally lighting the fumes cuz soshulizm.


It's really not that complicated; someone in the state legislature has a cousin that owns/is heavily invested in old-school gas cans.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
None of them argued that it will just enable more people to huff gasoline easier?  Interesting.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: jbc: How pants-on-head stupid do you have to be to not know how to operate a gas can?

Maybe I could learn to use one of these new ones, but every one of them comes with it's own unique answer to a question nobody ever asked.  Bought a new 2.5 gallon can for the grass season and operating the safety interlock while trying to pour makes it dangerous, I need either a third hand or the independence of Neil Peart.  Yeah, 15 minutes on the healing bench and you can actually pour gas safely with it now.


Try pouring from a modern 5 gallon can. Operating the interlock gets a whole lot more clumsy with double the weight. When the can is nearly full, I spill a little. Every. Single. Time. Totally defeats the purpose of the goddamn thing.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: phalamir: jbc: How pants-on-head stupid do you have to be to not know how to operate a gas can?

They want to roll back safety design features that keep you from accidentally lighting the fumes cuz soshulizm.

You're a special kind of stupid, aren't you?


Phalamir is objectively a dumb dumb.

The modern gas cans are the most annoying farking things in years. They leak, they won't stay open, and they are a biatch to pour in any meaningful quantities.

Michigan doing the lords work on this one.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: dj_bigbird: phalamir: jbc: How pants-on-head stupid do you have to be to not know how to operate a gas can?

They want to roll back safety design features that keep you from accidentally lighting the fumes cuz soshulizm.

You're a special kind of stupid, aren't you?

Phalamir is objectively a dumb dumb.

The modern gas cans are the most annoying farking things in years. They leak, they won't stay open, and they are a biatch to pour in any meaningful quantities.

Michigan doing the lords work on this one.


Sorry, not phalmir, jbc.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The EPA's gas can requirements are a clear case of government regulation doing more harm than good," Wakeman said. "It's time for government to get out of the way and stop overcomplicating people's lives."

I am as annoyed by modern gas cans too, but exactly what harm has occurred here?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jbc: How pants-on-head stupid do you have to be to not know how to operate a gas can?


The "safety cans" are a pain in the ass!
 
