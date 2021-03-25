 Skip to content
(NBC News)   USC college settles predator gynecologist lawsuit for *pinky finger to mouth* one billion dollars   (nbcnews.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That predator is a dead man walking and I am OK with that. Not to quickly though, make him suffer first.

Now, I have several obvious and basic questions.
How did nobody know what was going on? (they did?)
Where was the standard third person in the examination room?  The "third" person is there for legal cover and to ensure this type of thing doesn't happen.

While a civil judgement is great, this shows an institutional failure at a basic level and there needs to be a broader criminal investigation.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blender61: That predator is a dead man walking and I am OK with that. Not to quickly though, make him suffer first.

Now, I have several obvious and basic questions.
How did nobody know what was going on? (they did?)
Where was the standard third person in the examination room?  The "third" person is there for legal cover and to ensure this type of thing doesn't happen.

While a civil judgement is great, this shows an institutional failure at a basic level and there needs to be a broader criminal investigation.


This abusers case is probably one of thousands that get swept under the rug.  However, USC is the largest employer in LA County, their alumni sit at every level of the city and most businesses in the area.  Aint nothin gonna happen.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: blender61: That predator is a dead man walking and I am OK with that. Not to quickly though, make him suffer first.

Now, I have several obvious and basic questions.
How did nobody know what was going on? (they did?)
Where was the standard third person in the examination room?  The "third" person is there for legal cover and to ensure this type of thing doesn't happen.

While a civil judgement is great, this shows an institutional failure at a basic level and there needs to be a broader criminal investigation.

This abusers case is probably one of thousands that get swept under the rug.  However, USC is the largest employer in LA County, their alumni sit at every level of the city and most businesses in the area.  Aint nothin gonna happen.


Yep.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean... Was gynecologist pinky to mouth one of the problems?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: blender61: That predator is a dead man walking and I am OK with that. Not to quickly though, make him suffer first.

Now, I have several obvious and basic questions.
How did nobody know what was going on? (they did?)
Where was the standard third person in the examination room?  The "third" person is there for legal cover and to ensure this type of thing doesn't happen.

While a civil judgement is great, this shows an institutional failure at a basic level and there needs to be a broader criminal investigation.

This abusers case is probably one of thousands that get swept under the rug.  However, USC is the largest employer in LA County, their alumni sit at every level of the city and most businesses in the area.  Aint nothin gonna happen.


Moneyed interests love themselves some settlements. Little incentive to change behavior; just buy your way out of every mess you create.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well she could have pulled his finger instead like we see here....

Rugrats: Hey Pull My Finger!
Youtube JsHtosijDUM
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's only thing to do now. Raise tuition!
 
