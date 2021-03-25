 Skip to content
 
Killer tornado outbreak underway in Alabama. Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee also at risk
    News, Tornado, Severe weather, Thunderstorm, Storm  
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this the check-in thread for everyone?

Stay safe out there, FARKers.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
itsastampede615821596.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we sure Biden didn't just colour it in with a sharpie?

Oh, right. Adults don't do that.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And God said, "fark this church in particular".

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


#Alwx
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tornadoes don't like restrictions on voting?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any time a tornado touches down in Alabama, it's an improvement.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not dead yet! 🌪
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it Joe Higashi.  Knock it off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not missing dotard with a sharpie right now
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Tornadoes don't like restrictions on voting?


They know their rights.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imauniter: I'm not missing dotard with a sharpie right now


Drink!

/ I'm in the north suburbs of Atlanta, and mostly just have tons of lightning.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: [Fark user image image 640x347]


All at once? Damn. Rough evening.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and gentlemen it's Mississippi Alabama Georgia the fark people am I the only literate person here that's disturbing
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [itsastampede615821596.files.wordpres​s​.com image 600x450]


This!  First thing that came into my mind when I read the headline was "Attaaaaack of the killer tornadoes!"
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when this stuff used to be blamed on gay marriage?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attack of the Killer Tomatoes Theme Song
Youtube b3uIKzgcDxo


Oh, tornadoes. Nevermind.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*chuckles* I'm in danger.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cali and NY congress delegation should gear up to hold up the disaster relief or hold it hostage for some unrelated Dem legislative goal.


J/k. Unlike the trash from the bible belt who hold up assistance for blue states, Cali and NY don't roll that way. For every 2-3 worthless morons in the bible belt, there's usually one decent American who doesn't deserve to get farked up because their neighbors are garbage.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: imauniter: I'm not missing dotard with a sharpie right now

Drink!

/ I'm in the north suburbs of Atlanta, and mostly just have tons of lightning.


mannersofhate.comView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: *chuckles* I'm in danger.


FIFY:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Equipped to Handle Pres Genius
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Atlanta is safe, maybe one touchdown, but don't have to worry about multiple touchdowns.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm in North Georgia and I'm Nader a dangerous thunderstorm alert. Is that a new thing? I don't remember seeing it before. Severe thunderstorm watch and warning I've heard for 40 years but dangerous alert new too me.
 
BigChad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thorpe: Tornadoes don't like restrictions on voting?


God is angry at them for legalizing gay marriage.

/what?
//he's old, and never learned his state capitols
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As far as I know everything is ok in the outskirts of Odenville
South of Birmingham not so much
 
jjwars1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Remember when this stuff used to be blamed on gay marriage?


Hold up. You mean it's not caused by gay marriage?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tomato
Potato
Torpedo
Tornado

5x fast, go!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Tomato
Potato
Torpedo
Tornado

5x fast, go!


Tornadii

/pet peave
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Cali and NY congress delegation should gear up to hold up the disaster relief or hold it hostage for some unrelated Dem legislative goal.


J/k. Unlike the trash from the bible belt who hold up assistance for blue states, Cali and NY don't roll that way. For every 2-3 worthless morons in the bible belt, there's usually one decent American who doesn't deserve to get farked up because their neighbors are garbage.


Tell that to the people on the Gulf Coast who had their relief money held up last year while Congress critters were pissing on each other over Puerto Rico.

Equipped to Handle Pres Genius: Atlanta is safe, maybe one touchdown, but don't have to worry about multiple touchdowns.


It's all going north of Atlanta.  Bartow and Pickens Counties are where it's getting interesting.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last week they predicted a tornado outbreak and they were right with both the time and place.  Today, they did it again.

Meanwhile, your brother in law says they don't know what they're talking about because it rained that one time.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Southern TN here, aside from a shiatload of rain we're fine.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/b3uIKzgc​Dxo]

Oh, tornadoes. Nevermind.


Check the second post from the top (and the better movie in my opinion, with young George Clooney and Anthony Starke).


Return of the Killer Tomatoes - 1988 - Opening Theme
Youtube j1n4pZOUqe4


/Also a very funny fourth wall breaking scene (before Wayne's World stole the joke) with "Product Placement"
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The most watched weatherman in the Birmingham area is a climate denier. Go figure.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Ginnungagap42: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/b3uIKzgc​Dxo]

Oh, tornadoes. Nevermind.

Check the second post from the top (and the better movie in my opinion, with young George Clooney and Anthony Starke).


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/j1n4pZOU​qe4]

/Also a very funny fourth wall breaking scene (before Wayne's World stole the joke) with "Product Placement"


Product Placement
Youtube ogId4kCae1A
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have family near Birmingham and they are fine. But I think they are bracing for the bad weather. I heard it was a strong tornado that touched down. I'm guessing an F3 by the damage. Anything higher and there'd be less debris and just cement foundation.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Five fatalities in Ohatchee, AL, with damage pics.
 
Hal5423
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madstand: Damn it Joe Higashi.  Knock it off.

[Fark user image 162x186] [View Full Size image _x_]


A Fatal Fury reference on Fark.

I approve!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Eh. It's spring.

Pretty much normal weather this time of year.

/ Watching the bad stuff on radar
// Going about 30 miles north of me
/// Keep going
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ON the good side, the national IQ of the US might get a bump up.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: ON the good side, the national IQ of the US might get a bump up.


Why are you storm chasing?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

make me some tea: And God said, "fark this church in particular".

[Link][pbs.twimg.com image 850x392]

#Alwx


1. Yikes.
2. Why is it divided like a regular house?
3. Or did the steeple fly in from the next town over and land on a regular house?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: [Fark user image image 640x347]


So tornado alley is more of a tornado parking lot...
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bslim: Badafuco: Tomato
Potato
Torpedo
Tornado

5x fast, go!

Tornadii

/pet peave


Tornadx, like Latinx. Don't just assume a tornadx's gender.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did they just legalize gay marriage or trans-rights?  Cause that's what causes this in California.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

Alabama at risk. I see y'all finally admit Trump was right after all.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This just proves the election was stolen!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iseetheghost: The most watched weatherman in the Birmingham area is a climate denier. Go figure.


cdn.australiantimes.co.ukView Full Size

The tornado hit just beyond the climate.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On one hand, there are many decent Americans who live in the path, including several dear friends.

On the other hand, I'm pretty sure their god punishes dipshiattary.
 
