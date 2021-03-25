 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Cutting assets in half might require a hacksaw. Cutting them into thirds can be a bit trickier   (bbc.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Three guys, three dogs, one baby.  What's the problem?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Math and King Solomon
Youtube ZMHGY-Csl7s
 
40 degree day
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The triangle is the least stable social relationship structure. Other than that, sounds nice.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess that's the next thing Gens Y and Zed get to be farked out of: surviving on only two working adults' income.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

offacue: Three guys, three dogs, one baby.  What's the problem?


Wait, which one is Steve Gutenberg?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: offacue: Three guys, three dogs, one baby.  What's the problem?

Wait, which one is Steve Gutenberg?


Dog #3. The Stonecutters don't have much pull these days.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Multi-partner relationships are on the rise, and finding their way into the mainstream."

How long until every college brochure has to include multi partner groups in the photos?  College brochures usually include new demographics a little earlier than television shows.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
!?

comeupants.comView Full Size


Cutting what?
 
farkmedown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: NeoCortex42: offacue: Three guys, three dogs, one baby.  What's the problem?

Wait, which one is Steve Gutenberg?

Dog #3. The Stonecutters don't have much pull these days.


Clearly, given the ascent of EVs.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Leave the dogs out of it.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

offacue: Three guys, three dogs, one baby.  What's the problem?


The baby. Babies ruin everything.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good. Fark the inherent Puritan bias of the 1600s built into our society on how benefits are distributed.

Now, any hot farkettes want to come over and party with Mrs. Pow and myself?
 
