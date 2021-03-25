 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   On second thought a street mural in huge block letters the same color as the yellow and white lines was probably a bad idea   (6abc.com) divider line
21
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The road needs to be repaved because the type of paint used in the display cannot be painted over, officials said.

Doubly stupid.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: The road needs to be repaved because the type of paint used in the display cannot be painted over, officials said.

Doubly stupid.


Giant road murals no one can read also seem pointless
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Totally predictable and avoidable. Kind of like police violence and institutional racism.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The road needs to be repaved because the type of paint used in the display cannot be painted over

Bullshiat.
Is it magic paint? Did they get it from the same person that sold Jack his beanstalk beans?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cefm: Totally predictable and avoidable. Kind of like police violence and institutional racism.


Don't forget the waste of taxpayer money.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The road needs to be repaved because the type of paint used in the display cannot be painted over

Bullshiat.
Is it magic paint? Did they get it from the same person that sold Jack his beanstalk beans?


I am guessing that it is not really paint, but the yellow plastic stuff that is melted onto roads.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: cefm: Totally predictable and avoidable. Kind of like police violence and institutional racism.

Don't forget the waste of taxpayer money.


Good. Maybe the taxpayer needs an attitude adjustment? JFC
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cefm: Totally predictable and avoidable. Kind of like police violence and institutional racism.


Time to domesticate you
 
Shryke
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Russ1642: cefm: Totally predictable and avoidable. Kind of like police violence and institutional racism.

Don't forget the waste of taxpayer money.

Good. Maybe the taxpayer needs an attitude adjustment? JFC


Guessing you don't pay net taxes at all. Just a wild guess.

Also: this is wonderfully ironic.
 
wildlifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: cefm: Totally predictable and avoidable. Kind of like police violence and institutional racism.

Don't forget the waste of taxpayer money.


Send BLM the bill, they raked in enough scratch.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The road needs to be repaved because the type of paint used in the display cannot be painted over

Bullshiat.
Is it magic paint? Did they get it from the same person that sold Jack his beanstalk beans?


It's completely magical for the conditions it has to endure.  They/them grind the paint out leaving a rough spot where it was.  Norfolk put bike sharrows too close to the curb. Ground down the concrete where it was. Repainted a few feet over. Hey look at where they farked up
 
jekfark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Brilliant planning by stupid people
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That really should have been obvious at the outset.

I have the feeling someone pointed it out to the bureaucrat in charge and was told something like "look, I don't care, the order says it has to be done by Friday! You're not being paid to think!"
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Moniker o' Shame: The road needs to be repaved because the type of paint used in the display cannot be painted over, officials said.

Doubly stupid.

Giant road murals no one can read also seem pointless


cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Shryke: waxbeans: Russ1642: cefm: Totally predictable and avoidable. Kind of like police violence and institutional racism.

Don't forget the waste of taxpayer money.

Good. Maybe the taxpayer needs an attitude adjustment? JFC

Guessing you don't pay net taxes at all. Just a wild guess.

Also: this is wonderfully ironic.


What? Yeah, I itemize and send in all my receipts and I don't pay a single farking penny in Tax. And then I write off all my losses to offset my gains so that I look like a complete farking stupid ass and don't pay any taxes on that either.
🤔🙄
And then I shovel everything into a trust and an LLC and further reduce my tax liability.
And then I have that LLC on my house car and other assets so that I am completely assetless
🙄
 
Shryke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Shryke: waxbeans: Russ1642: cefm: Totally predictable and avoidable. Kind of like police violence and institutional racism.

Don't forget the waste of taxpayer money.

Good. Maybe the taxpayer needs an attitude adjustment? JFC

Guessing you don't pay net taxes at all. Just a wild guess.

Also: this is wonderfully ironic.

What? Yeah, I itemize and send in all my receipts and I don't pay a single farking penny in Tax. And then I write off all my losses to offset my gains so that I look like a complete farking stupid ass and don't pay any taxes on that either.
🤔🙄
And then I shovel everything into a trust and an LLC and further reduce my tax liability.
And then I have that LLC on my house car and other assets so that I am completely assetless
🙄


You pay no net taxes. Just admit it.
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Running through my mind
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildlifer: Russ1642: cefm: Totally predictable and avoidable. Kind of like police violence and institutional racism.

Don't forget the waste of taxpayer money.

Send BLM the bill, they raked in enough scratch.


Or send them 40 acres and a mule each!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Shryke: waxbeans: Shryke: waxbeans: Russ1642: cefm: Totally predictable and avoidable. Kind of like police violence and institutional racism.

Don't forget the waste of taxpayer money.

Good. Maybe the taxpayer needs an attitude adjustment? JFC

Guessing you don't pay net taxes at all. Just a wild guess.

Also: this is wonderfully ironic.

What? Yeah, I itemize and send in all my receipts and I don't pay a single farking penny in Tax. And then I write off all my losses to offset my gains so that I look like a complete farking stupid ass and don't pay any taxes on that either.
🤔🙄
And then I shovel everything into a trust and an LLC and further reduce my tax liability.
And then I have that LLC on my house car and other assets so that I am completely assetless
🙄

You pay no net taxes. Just admit it.


I bet I pay more taxes than Trump
 
