(Seattle Times)   74-year-old Seattle man dragged out of bed, handcuffed, and held at gun point by police officers who forced their way into the man's home during a drug raid. Excuse me, did I say "drug raid"? I meant welfare check   (seattletimes.com) divider line
bobbelieu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Farking SPD...again.That's their usual MO
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This only proves that welfare checks are a huge waste of money.

/am I doing it right, Fark Independents?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The only reason people aren't talking more about the Portland Police department is the Seattle one is even worse. If you can believe that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Psssssst, wanna hear a secret?
ACAB.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've become convinced that the very last thing you ever want to do is call the cops for help.

/and I'm a pasty white guy
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF is wrong with these morons and why are they not fired immediately?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must have mistook him for an indigenous wood carver again.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've become convinced that the very last thing you ever want to do is call the cops for help.

/and I'm a pasty white guy


There was one time in my life I called the cops to help. I saw a woman being dragged, clearly against her will, from one vehicle to another.

The cops didn't seem to want to help. I hope she survived, but I doubt the cops share my concern.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people wonder why we want to get the police out of this business?

It's a goddamned welfare check, not a "hey, see if you can go kill this guy" check.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF, the cops were talking like they were raiding an ISIS stronghold, not conducting a welfare check. I would say demilitarized the police but as many soldiers have pointed out in Iraq and Afghanistan they had more discipline and more control put on who they could shoot and for what reasons than American policemen.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people are never happy.  Senior citizens have been harping for years about wanting an increase in their welfare checks.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a few more "bad apples", "isolated incident" etc.  Amiright?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things like this are why Seattle lost the Supersonics. Bad Seattle!
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to call our local PD once. A rando was banging on our locked door. The cops showed up. No weapons drawn. They didn't barge into our house. It was all taken care of peacefully. It's the training and expectations that define responses. ACAB only applies to LEOs with low expectations and training. Fix your shiat asswipes.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, was he OK?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned pretty early on that even as a white guy you should just kind of avoid contact with law enforcement as much as possible as a general rule. All it takes is one of them deciding they "don't like your attitude" and you're farked whether you've broken a law or not.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just lucky he wasn't black. He'd be dead by now.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in his own home

There's the problem. To be treated like royalty during a Seattle welfare check, you got to be homeless.

/damn bourgeois
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but guys what about all the law abiding citizens the brave seattle officers of the law didn't beat you guys be fair
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: So, was he OK?


He was.  Past-tense.
 
ISO15693 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Things like this are why Seattle lost the Supersonics. Bad Seattle!


That and "windows ME"
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Things like this are why Seattle lost the Supersonics. Bad Seattle!


Howard Schultz getting tired of arguing with Christine Gregoire and Mayor Greg Nickles over Key arena and sold the Sonics. Don't confuse the two.

///end slahies
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After lying on the ground for several minutes, McCay was asked if he lived there. He responded that he did and had for the past 48 years. McCay remained handcuffed as officers told him to get to his feet.

"Hold me so I don't fall," asked McCay, who was struggling to balance on the stairs.

An officer, identified in the lawsuit and on body camera video as Scott LaPierre, responded: "Stand up on your own. If you fall, it's on you."

McCay then slid down several stairs, crying out, as LaPierre said "You're doing this to yourself. Use your legs."

Another officer, identified as Brendan Sullivan, eventually helped McCay make his way to the front porch, where police took his wallet and confirmed his identity and that he lived at that address.

Winning hearts and minds every day.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raids: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube WYdi1bL6s10
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the cops were REALLY disappointed that they couldn't get the excuse they wanted to mow him down.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That video...f**k.

At least he could breathe.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you do a welfare check, or any other warrantless entry, you are supposed to do so following a set of rules and guidelines.  For example, if you enter a house without a warrant, because you reasonably believe that someone's life may be in danger, you are only allowed to search those parts of the home that a reasonable person would find necessary for your search.

So you go to check on someone's elderly grandmother who has been acting funny.  You can open doors and look into rooms, maybe grandma covered up a bunch of pillows with a blanket, so it looks like someone is sleeping in her bed, while she sneaks out, you can check under the blanket.  Peek into a closet.  You can't however start opening cabinets, or going through drawers, because unless grandma is only six inches tall, you wouldn't reasonably expect to find her in those places.

Now let's say you spot several kilos of cocaine sitting out on grandma's kitchen table.  You can't touch them just yet.  You can't make a report that during your search you spotted what appeared to be several kilos of cocaine, but before you can start tearing into the bags to test them and confirm that grandma isn't just really into baking, and hates conventional flour bags, you have to get a warrant.  You can use what you observed as your basis to get the warrant, but you can't move forward until you do.  

Same if you notice blood dripping out of grandma's knife drawer, where Grandma keeps the severed tongues of snitches in a nice little collection.  You open it up and peak, you ruined the warrant.

Even with search warrants, if I have a search warrant to look for stolen TV sets, and I notice what appears to be a pile of stolen license plates, I am supposed to get a warrant to look at the license plates separately, because it is not reasonable to believe that a TV is hidden beneath a license plate, and my warrant was for TVs and thus I can only look in places where a TV might reasonably be hidden.

So in summary, the SPD, unless there is a bunch of information missing from the article, may have really screwed up.  Though I am willing to see what a judge says, since it could be the news that screwed up and left out some details.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO YOU REQUIRE ASSISTANCE?!?

Fark user imageView Full Size


DON'T MOVE!

HANDS IN THE AIR!!

STOP MOVING!

GET ON THE GROUND!

WE ARE DOINGG A WELFARE CHECK!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The bigger point here is that no one called them to do a welfare check on this guy.   They just decided to bust heads that night and he was the unlucky victim.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: I've become convinced that the very last thing you ever want to do is call the cops for help.

/and I'm a pasty white guy


Same here.

I avoid any contact with police because it could go so wrong so fast without any repercussion.

I'd rather have a thief or an extortionist or a Jehovah's Witness at my front door than an armed cop.

Every time I've contacted the local police about property thefts, they've audibly smirked.

State-funded police in our culture haven't been around much more than a few hundred years before which law was administered by brute squads against the powerless paid for by the powerful.

And while England seems to have at least somewhat started to sort it out (what with their largely-unarmed body of public servants held to strict standards of professionalism and explicit status not of violent, largerly-ignorant-of-the-statutes enforcers of whatever authority they imagine they serve, but as public servants, as employees answerable to an HR department like the rest of us), we colonists clearly haven't yet stumbled upon the barest non-obnoxious, non-corrupt, non-homicidal way of keeping our own peace.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I live way out in the sticks and generally follow the, "never call the cops" mantra.  I'm a middle-aged, middle class white man living in the sticks and I'm still not really comfortable letting the cops in the house.  Problem is, I'm a foster parent and I'm legally required to call the police when one of our kiddos does certain things (like attempts self harm).  I had to call them after my mixed race foster daughter had an episode and I gotta tell you, I was worried for her.  To give you an idea of how white our area is, there are 900 kids in the school and she is one of 6 persons of color.  She was way, way, out of it -deep into an irrational moment, and she has trauma that includes one of her parents being shot by the police in front of her.  She freaked out when they came in and went nearly catatonic.

Fortunately the sheriff's deputies that came were 100% professional, calm, and handled the situation with the same tenderness my daughters treat lost kittens.  I was impressed, but I wonder if she'd have been treated differently if she had been picked up at a trailer park and her parents had been different than us.  Perhaps that's not fair to the police, but I've heard so many horror stories that I can't help it.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
but challenge the phrasing and conclusions reached by McCay's lawyers - that officers used unnecessary force in securing McCay and illegally entered his home to do so.

Eat a dick, pigs. Or a bullet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How much more efficiently could that situation be handled if the cops sent in some sort of drone instead of being the sort of tacticool assholes who constantly need to wave their gun-cocks around? Yes, I know not many of those sort of drones exist yet, but we've just seen a perfect example of why they should.
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: edmo: I've become convinced that the very last thing you ever want to do is call the cops for help.

/and I'm a pasty white guy

There was one time in my life I called the cops to help. I saw a woman being dragged, clearly against her will, from one vehicle to another.

The cops didn't seem to want to help. I hope she survived, but I doubt the cops share my concern.


I call when I hear shots fired. Doesn't happen as often as it used to. I called the police once after an attempted kidnapping because the victim asked me to. Otherwise it's safer not to.
 
powhound
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stray_capts: I live way out in the sticks and generally follow the, "never call the cops" mantra.  I'm a middle-aged, middle class white man living in the sticks and I'm still not really comfortable letting the cops in the house.  Problem is, I'm a foster parent and I'm legally required to call the police when one of our kiddos does certain things (like attempts self harm).  I had to call them after my mixed race foster daughter had an episode and I gotta tell you, I was worried for her.  To give you an idea of how white our area is, there are 900 kids in the school and she is one of 6 persons of color.  She was way, way, out of it -deep into an irrational moment, and she has trauma that includes one of her parents being shot by the police in front of her.  She freaked out when they came in and went nearly catatonic.

Fortunately the sheriff's deputies that came were 100% professional, calm, and handled the situation with the same tenderness my daughters treat lost kittens.  I was impressed, but I wonder if she'd have been treated differently if she had been picked up at a trailer park and her parents had been different than us.  Perhaps that's not fair to the police, but I've heard so many horror stories that I can't help it.


I like to think that the answer to your question is yes. If they were professional with you then why not others? It all comes down to training and expectations. Some police units need to be canceled, no doubt
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: I've become convinced that the very last thing you ever want to do is call the cops for help.

/and I'm a pasty white guy


No shiat, Sherlock.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: DO YOU REQUIRE ASSISTANCE?!?

[Fark user image 425x318]

DON'T MOVE!

HANDS IN THE AIR!!

STOP MOVING!

GET ON THE GROUND!

WE ARE DOINGG A WELFARE CHECK!


YOU'RE LOOKING PRETTY SHAKEN, DO YOU HAVE ANY REASON TO BELIEVE YOUR LIFE MAY BE IN DANGER? ANSWER THE QUESTION, ANSWER THE farkING QUESTION OR I'LL HAVE TO ARREST YOU
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: They must have mistook him for an indigenous wood carver again.


Fark user imageView Full Size


That was when I learned that US police officers are James Bond: They have a license to kill.I imagine it to be a little white card that has "I feared for my life/safety" printed on it and a winking smiley face wearing a police hat underneath.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: They must have mistook him for an indigenous wood carver again.


thefandomentals.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Why is everyone picking on me?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: AbuHashish: They must have mistook him for an indigenous wood carver again.

[Fark user image 600x611]

That was when I learned that US police officers are James Bond: They have a license to kill.I imagine it to be a little white card that has "I feared for my life/safety" printed on it and a winking smiley face wearing a police hat underneath.


James Bond never shot a native, drunk on Schmidt Ice, armed only with a pocket knife
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm on the other side of the country and I can't check to see if my grandfather is alive.  He's not answering the phone.

-Okay, we'll do a wellness check.

Okay.  We are breaking down the door right now.

-Wait... what?

He seems to be alive.  He's resisting though.

-Resisting?  I just asked you to go and see if he was okay.

He was okay.

-Was?

Can you give us your address?  Since you were on the line for all of this we are going to have to get you to come in as a material witness.

-I'm in another state.

Don't worry.  We subcontract with some bounty hunters.  Just don't resist and you'll be alright.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It sounds like another case where someone called the police non-emergency number and dispatch botched the transfer of information.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: The bigger point here is that no one called them to do a welfare check on this guy.   They just decided to bust heads that night and he was the unlucky victim.


Someone did call them, stating that his door was open.

That someone didn't call 911, and also said it wasn't an perceived emergency.

Otherwise it could have been worse.

10 policemen because a door was open. Wow.
 
dywed88
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: When you do a welfare check, or any other warrantless entry, you are supposed to do so following a set of rules and guidelines.  For example, if you enter a house without a warrant, because you reasonably believe that someone's life may be in danger, you are only allowed to search those parts of the home that a reasonable person would find necessary for your search.

So you go to check on someone's elderly grandmother who has been acting funny.  You can open doors and look into rooms, maybe grandma covered up a bunch of pillows with a blanket, so it looks like someone is sleeping in her bed, while she sneaks out, you can check under the blanket.  Peek into a closet.  You can't however start opening cabinets, or going through drawers, because unless grandma is only six inches tall, you wouldn't reasonably expect to find her in those places.

Now let's say you spot several kilos of cocaine sitting out on grandma's kitchen table.  You can't touch them just yet.  You can't make a report that during your search you spotted what appeared to be several kilos of cocaine, but before you can start tearing into the bags to test them and confirm that grandma isn't just really into baking, and hates conventional flour bags, you have to get a warrant.  You can use what you observed as your basis to get the warrant, but you can't move forward until you do.  

Same if you notice blood dripping out of grandma's knife drawer, where Grandma keeps the severed tongues of snitches in a nice little collection.  You open it up and peak, you ruined the warrant.

Even with search warrants, if I have a search warrant to look for stolen TV sets, and I notice what appears to be a pile of stolen license plates, I am supposed to get a warrant to look at the license plates separately, because it is not reasonable to believe that a TV is hidden beneath a license plate, and my warrant was for TVs and thus I can only look in places where a TV might reasonably be hidden.

So in summary, the SPD, unless there is a bunch of information missing from the article, may have really screwed up.  Though I am willing to see what a judge says, since it could be the news that screwed up and left out some details.


Considering the police don't deny or challenge any of the facts alleged against them, I am pretty comfortable saying the cops effed up.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 446x327]
Why is everyone picking on me?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Was that wrong?

Should I not have done that?

In August 2018, Brailsford was reinstated by the Mesa Police Department, staying for a further 42 days in what the department described as a "budget position". The department agreed to reimburse Brailsford for medical expenses related to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Brailsford's lawyer has said that Brailsford suffered PTSD due to his shooting of Shaver and the resultant criminal trial. The reinstatement allowed Brailsford to apply for "accidental disability" suffered during the course of work. As a result, Brailsford was unanimously approved to be retired on medical grounds. Brailsford was also given a pension of $2,500 per month. The fact that Brailsford was ultimately medically retired instead of remaining fired was only revealed to the public in July 2019.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AbuHashish: ParallelUniverseParking: AbuHashish: They must have mistook him for an indigenous wood carver again.

[Fark user image 600x611]

That was when I learned that US police officers are James Bond: They have a license to kill.I imagine it to be a little white card that has "I feared for my life/safety" printed on it and a winking smiley face wearing a police hat underneath.

James Bond never shot a native, drunk on Schmidt Ice, armed only with a pocket knife


Unless "Officer" Ian Birk of the Seattle Police Department was also undercover MI6 (I doubt it)
 
adamatari
‘’ less than a minute ago  
THIS is why they talk about "defund the police". If you think that's a bad idea, you better have a damn good way to fix this crap.
 
