(CBC)   Man faints when judge tells him he's going to prison for murdering a random dude to threaten another   (cbc.ca) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder what he was expecting?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this just Fargo fan fiction?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years...

Soo... 25 to life.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tough shiat...
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did he honestly think he was going to get away with it? In Canuckistan?

Did he think he was an American Congressmsn?
 
Kelwen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That was a...creatively...written piece
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: ...life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years...

Soo... 25 to life.


Took some Googling, but the murderer is 59, so he'll be at least 84 before even getting a parole hearing.

He's going to die in prison.
 
