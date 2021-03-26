 Skip to content
 
(Inside the Magic)   Disney rolls out immersive Titanic experience. Some guests have a problem with that   (insidethemagic.net) divider line
    Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney Value Resort  
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The flooding reportedly occurred in rooms located in the Fantasia area

Have they checked the area for anthropomorphic brooms?
img.apmcdn.orgView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lets see, who would I like to send on a hyper-realistic Titanic adventure?

No one worth mentioning.

/damn straight your safety is not guaranteed
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
cdn.player.oneView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have been reading and watching a lot of Disney World related stuff recently. Always something up there.
 
Resin33
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What do you expect from the Disney Value Resort?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: [cdn.player.one image 522x348]


I's Un-Unsinkable!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe it was just the last scene from the old 20,000 Leagues Under The Searide
 
chawco
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can't bring myself to feel too bad for people who are vacationing at Disney in the middle of a pandemic.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Several Walt Disney World Resort hotel Guests have taken to social media to report flooding that has occurred at a Disney Value Resort.

Choose Your Own Adventure #163: Disney* Adventure!

Your room is flooding and your spouse is demanding that you do something.

- If you call the front desk, turn to page 37
- If you go on Twitter, turn to page 84
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Resin33: What do you expect from the Disney Value Resort?


From a Walt Disney value resort I'd expect a drunk Cinderella and her dirty drunk step mom and her naughty drunk step sisters, or drunk Snow White....  or... ugh....hmmm....
 
6nome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Draw me like one of your princesses."
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

I didn't know they had TVs on the Titanic.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mary Ann experience costs extra. Mouse out front should have told you.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [Fark user image image 801x475]
Mary Ann experience costs extra. Mouse out front should have told you.


They could make a radio out of a couple of coconuts, but they couldn't patch those holes in the hull?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: They could make a radio out of a couple of coconuts, but they couldn't patch those holes in the hull?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
