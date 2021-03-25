 Skip to content
 
(KCRG)   New roller coaster looks like it's melting   (kcrg.com) divider line
Troo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks boring as shiat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not a new design... they've been around for years.

The Joker roller coaster at Six Flags Great America Amusement Park
Youtube M4qJeO_RI5E
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Frank Gehry has LOT to answer for.
 
morg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You should have the option to lock your seat into any orientation with the track.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stand in line for 2 hrs for 45 secs? I don't need my roller-coasters to replicate my dating life.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was gonna say it's basically the joker but that's already covered.
 
limboslam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Only someone who has never seen anything melt would compare that to melting.
 
zimbach
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not that I can see much of it, but from that video that park looks bleak as fark.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What in Altoona? hell yeah. That's only a couple of,,, goddamit Iowa.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like a design right out of Rollercoaster Tycoon.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where's the rest of it?
 
