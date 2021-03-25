 Skip to content
"Community cats are an underdog and yet they still need care. They are out here because people failed them and forgot them." 4Paws, a home-based group that in its 20 years has rescued more than 10,000 cats hasn't forgotten them.
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just in case...

Do YOU like going to exotic locales, such as "front  yard" or "downtown" or even "away"?

Do YOU enjoy making up fun stories?

Do YOU find glorious ecstasy in bringing a smile to someone's face?

Would YOU like to become a caretaker for one of the most exciting new crazes?

If you answered YES to any of these, consider a RWDA on a Stick! (aka: SoaS and Flatkavit). We have a wonderful site where you can read all about it, and either download/print or request your own! (and see the posted pics!)

Quotes from some who've joined in:
* More fun than expected
* Great reason to get out and do things, even in isolation
Much better than Cats. I want to see it again and again.

One sample:
Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net
Fark user image


If you would like one mailed, please email RWDAonTourFark user imageliamgFark user imagecom with your mailing details.

If you're submitting one? Please remember that bobugs have trouble with names, and put your attribution details for each email you send... I can't easily keep real and Fark names paired in my brain. Submit up to 100 pics at a time via email, or one at a time through the site.

While I will be visiting the REAL RWDA over the next week, and won't be able to mail out heads... I will field requests, and try to keep the site updated :)
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Just wanted to repeat what she said, it's been way too long since we've had pictures, take one in your sewing room, take one in the backyard. Please get her some traveling done :-)
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


just had a tornado warning go just south of us. fun and games!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I stuck one up today for RWDA. I saved this one for Caturday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 600x481]


Eeek!  Hope it keeps going by you!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: valnt9: [Fark user image 600x481]

Eeek!  Hope it keeps going by you!


this line is now well east of me. another line forming to our west, but will probably go north of us. yeah, I'm watching the radar...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Purrsday all! Wow nice to see a local Caturday story.

The week here has been great, my new trainee is like a damn sponge, just keeps absorbing everything I teach her and keeps asking for more. It is nice to work like someone like that again and the people in my building like her too so that is a plus.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: I stuck one up today for RWDA. I saved this one for Caturday.

[Fark user image 283x378]


nice!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: I stuck one up today for RWDA. I saved this one for Caturday.

[Fark user image 283x378]


Cool!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The boyz have been enjoying the unseasonably warm weather this week.  The new season of "The Chipmunk and Birdie Show" has started!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Cisco left to go have a snack
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: The boyz have been enjoying the unseasonably warm weather this week.  The new season of "The Chipmunk and Birdie Show" has started!
[Fark user image 800x600]

[Fark user image 600x800]

Cisco left to go have a snack
[Fark user image 665x626]


Man, you can really see the size difference in that last pic.  Buzzy is a BIG boy!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good news! My appetite came back with a vengeance and I am all  "EAT ALL THE THINGS!" Except I can't eat all the things. I can eat a lot of things, a little at a time, tho. This pleases me greatly.  If history repeats it won't last, but for now it's an amazing, wonderful thing to eat all I care to eat and not worry about getting fat. That's the one good thing about cancer, if  it can be called good in any way. Your slovenly shoveling of Taco Bell Chalupas and Starbucks Egg Bites (and ham and cheese croissants.... and chocolate chip cookies.... and.... and!!!) into your food hole is  encouraged and  celebrated!


Bad news! My cancer is already in my lymphatic system. "Lymphovascular invasion present" (or whatever) is how it  appeared on the latest bit of lab reporting. So, blah.


Meh news! The expert MMMT/GCS/OCS researcher (whatever they're calling my cancer this week) dude is in the US! Do we know anyone in Alabama? Cuz he's in Alabama. It's between $2,000-$2,500 for a video consultation with him and my regular oncologist can be on the call with us, though if I make an appointment  and drag my ass out there my insurance will probably ('probably'? really???) cover it, but Dr K won't be able to be  there. "Meh" indeed.


Cat and  turkey news! Prissy Pants, the cat formerly known as Hisss! is afraid of the turkeys that are roosting in the trees right behind our house. She tries to play it off like she's not, but she high  trots it up the sidewalk to hide in her safe space when they walk up the court and start to wander the neighborhood every morning. Then they wander back every night and she swiftly hides again.


Those turkeys are so funny! We can start entire  conversations with the turkeys sometimes when we hear them making their crazy turkey sounds. I am really bad at making turkey sounds, so when I say "we" can have conversations with them, I mean my sister can have entire conversations with them. Apparently I need a turkey call or something if I want in on the gossip. I think she offended one of them the other night though, because it suddenly sounded really angry when it was answering her. We were yelling out our  bedroom windows at each other like deranged Waltons but instead of saying "goodnight" we're yelling about who pissed off the turkeys and telling each other to f*ck off. Maybe it's a good thing I can't make  turkey sounds very well, huh?


One of the turkeys admiring his reflection in the neighbor's truck bumper:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I just realized I can see part of my car in the reflection, too. I was on my way back from getting snacks when I saw the turkeys were still in the court. And I'm gonna go get snacks again, too!  lol :-D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 500x580]


so sweet!!!!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gonna have some fun with this picture.......
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Snuffybud: The boyz have been enjoying the unseasonably warm weather this week.  The new season of "The Chipmunk and Birdie Show" has started!
[Fark user image 800x600]

[Fark user image 600x800]

Cisco left to go have a snack
[Fark user image 665x626]

Man, you can really see the size difference in that last pic.  Buzzy is a BIG boy!


Not really, he's fluffy and sitting up straight.  He's only a pound or so heavier than Desi, and Jack outweighs Buzz by 4 pounds.  As Desi said on FB "iz a floptical delusion!"
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Purrsday everbuddy!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Happy Purrsday everbuddy!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Glad to see this group getting some exposure, they're a great organization.

They had a mini-adoption center in our local pet valu until that chain went out of business due to the pandemic.

Always stopped by to see and pet the kitties and talk to the volunteers.

csb: Just before winter, we had a stray kitten start coming around our patio.  It was very small and must have gotten separated from her mother some how.  We thought it might be someone's pet, so we didn't think much of it, other than that we live in a suburban area near two major highways and a lot of car traffic.  We found it strange that someone would have an outdoor cat in our area, but evs.

On a few nights we saw it running down the street, late at night, so we started wondering if it was a stray.  Then one night we saw it out late in a cold pouring rain, so we figured it must be.

We started leaving food and water on our patio, and she started coming by several times a day.  She could eat 3-4 cans of Fancy Feast per day - hungry thing!

We took a pic and sent it to our vet.  She said it couldn't be older than four months.

After a few weeks of this routine, we contacted a local shelter and rescue to see if they could come get her (not 4paws, but King Street Cats, another great group).  It was getting colder, and there were reports of foxes and birds of prey in the neighborhood.  If she were full grown, she'd be safe from them, but she was just a little tiny kitten.

They said they couldn't come get her, but would loan us a trap.  They asked that if we caught her, to take her to an affiliated vet nearby, to check to see if she was chipped and give her a check-up and shots.

They (King Street Cats) would pay for everything, and if the kitty truly was a stray, they would pick her and their trap up from the vet.

The first day we set the trap out with food deep in the back, we caught her.  She was clearly scared and pissed off, but she didn't meow - not once, which told us she had never had any real human interaction (cats only meow to communicate with their hoomans).

We loaded her in to the car, a few hisses but then silence.  Handed her off the the vet as instructed, learned later that she was not chipped, in good health for a street cat, and dropped off at the shelter.

The last she heard she wasn't very friendly, but it can take a long time for cats to adjust.

She's now with a foster.   Ms. NG checks their adoption page daily, but so far, she hasn't been listed, so we're guessing she is still adjusting.

/csb
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 498x274]

just had a tornado warning go just south of us. fun and games!


That's gonna be me going in to get my Fauci Ouchie.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: I stuck one up today for RWDA. I saved this one for Caturday.

[Fark user image 283x378]


She  didn't tell what was allegedly in that water did she? Cuz, ya know, she isn't supposed to tell. She looked like she  was listening!

I'm going to start mapping out trips soonish. Little flag  pins, perhaps yarn connecting push pins to show routes, crazy stuff, fun stuff, little evidence pictures attached. I have a couple of things I have to do first, tho.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Good news! My appetite came back with a vengeance and I am all  "EAT ALL THE THINGS!" Except I can't eat all the things. I can eat a lot of things, a little at a time, tho. This pleases me greatly.  If history repeats it won't last, but for now it's an amazing, wonderful thing to eat all I care to eat and not worry about getting fat. That's the one good thing about cancer, if  it can be called good in any way. Your slovenly shoveling of Taco Bell Chalupas and Starbucks Egg Bites (and ham and cheese croissants.... and chocolate chip cookies.... and.... and!!!) into your food hole is  encouraged and  celebrated!


That is great news!  Take it easy on your chaperones this weekend...they probably won't be able to keep up with you!
(I'm really sorry about your "other news" )  *sad face*
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

FNG: Glad to see this group getting some exposure, they're a great organization.

They had a mini-adoption center in our local pet valu until that chain went out of business due to the pandemic.

Always stopped by to see and pet the kitties and talk to the volunteers.

csb: Just before winter, we had a stray kitten start coming around our patio.  It was very small and must have gotten separated from her mother some how.  We thought it might be someone's pet, so we didn't think much of it, other than that we live in a suburban area near two major highways and a lot of car traffic.  We found it strange that someone would have an outdoor cat in our area, but evs.

On a few nights we saw it running down the street, late at night, so we started wondering if it was a stray.  Then one night we saw it out late in a cold pouring rain, so we figured it must be.

We started leaving food and water on our patio, and she started coming by several times a day.  She could eat 3-4 cans of Fancy Feast per day - hungry thing!

We took a pic and sent it to our vet.  She said it couldn't be older than four months.

After a few weeks of this routine, we contacted a local shelter and rescue to see if they could come get her (not 4paws, but King Street Cats, another great group).  It was getting colder, and there were reports of foxes and birds of prey in the neighborhood.  If she were full grown, she'd be safe from them, but she was just a little tiny kitten.

They said they couldn't come get her, but would loan us a trap.  They asked that if we caught her, to take her to an affiliated vet nearby, to check to see if she was chipped and give her a check-up and shots.

They (King Street Cats) would pay for everything, and if the kitty truly was a stray, they would pick her and their trap up from the vet.

The first day we set the trap out with food deep in the back, we caught her.  She was clearly scared and pissed off, but she didn't meow - not once, which told us she had never had any real hum ...


Thank you for doing that!
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

FNG: The last we she heard she wasn't very friendly


ftfm
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Thank you for doing that!


:)  We were very glad to get her off the streets before the winter, or before she met demise by a car or from a predator!  Hopefully she's better adjusted and very happy by now :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 498x274] [View Full Size image _x_]

just had a tornado warning go just south of us. fun and games!


Stay safe!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One hour of work tomorrow.  Then I ride the wind to the clinic.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Woofs debris.
o_O
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I FINALLY finished painting my bathroom today! That little room kicked my butt. A couple of touch-ups to do, and then on to the kitchen! ( I have decided that I really dislike painting) :)
 
