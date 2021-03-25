 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Surfer dude rescues man and dog in: You guessed it - Minnesota   (apnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Hero, Minnesota, Darby Voeks, Lake Superior, Minneapolis man, Duluth, Minnesota, Park Point, Duluth Police Lt. Robin Roeser, pier ladder  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2021 at 10:07 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Lake Superior. Yeah, that makes a lot of sense. It's more dangerous than the Ocean at times. Less water, more shore, I guess.
 
MrCynical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time they should just purify themselves in the waters of Lake Minnetonka.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You bet that man deserves a casserole.
 
astar812
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: You bet that man deserves a casserole.


Hot dish, don'cha know!
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A superior rescue... ;)
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to be pretty damn dedicated to try and surf in the Great Lakes.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: You have to be pretty damn dedicated to try and surf in the Great Lakes.


The Euclid Beach Band-No Surf In Cleveland
Youtube 4diS3khW-5k
 
T Baggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The article didn't mention that the water temperature is currently 33°F. The ice melted a couple weeks ago.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Duluth has a little bit of a surfer scene yes.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.