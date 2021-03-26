 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest.This week's theme: A F'artiste homage to Spring. Create for us some art that shows what Spring means to you - write a poem, take a photo, draw a drawing, P a PShop, use any medium you choose (Contest open)
    Contests  
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week's theme: It's a F'Artiste homage to Spring! Flowers in bloom as we say goodbye to winter gloom. Create for us some art that shows what Spring means to you - write a poem, take a photo, draw a drawing, P a PShop, use any medium you choose.

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements: It's a F'Artiste homage to Spring! Flowers in bloom as we say goodbye to winter gloom. Create for us some art that shows what Spring means to you - write a poem, take a photo, draw a drawing, P a PShop, use any medium you choose.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting be disabled in your post.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, https://total.fark.com/topic/fartiste/ and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Every Spring Is the Same, a poem

Leaving winters den
I see summers' breeze ahead
Oh wow I got fat
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Sonnet 27: "Spring"
Fark user imageView Full Size

©2021, BBOR, LLC
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spring says "flowers" for me. Colored pencils and ink. Art Nouveau/Art Deco style flowers stained glass.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gravitron


nicholes mouth tastes pink
like cotton candy

the lights of the fair bounce between
her hair
the windshield
my eyes
and back

she wipes her chin with
the back of her index finger
and slips on her flip flops
black chipped toenail polish

i want to ride that one she says
pointing towards something that looks like
a poorly constructed salad spinner
covered in christmas lights

we get out of my truck
and get in line behind some kids smoking cigarettes
one of them tries to get out of it claiming a stomachache
don't be a pussy one of the others says

you know immediately to be scared of this
cracked paint, rust...
is that blood?
the guy straps us in
the thing begins to rise and rotate
in a pulse of thick electricity
I don't touch anything metal

I can't calculate rpms
the strobe lights catch nichole in haunted house still frames
of screams
crazy hair
then the floor drops and we're pinned
to the wall now
by sheer carny science

I close my eyes
can see bolts unloosening
hydraulic lines rupturing
wires glowing red
electrical insulation melting into a pool in the grass
twenty feet beneath us

an investigator will say later
I think I've found the culprit sir
dipping his pen into the gunk
this is why all those kids
had to die
good work!
now get those body bags to the morgue lieutenant!

my internal organs are refugees
violently dislocated from their natural home in my torso
to a land somewhere near my throat

the safety buckle is too hot to touch
nichole is limp
eyes rolled back in her head
flip flops
gone

the colored lights are turning crazily
I can't see anyone
there's a ripping sound
then a crack and I'm flying
one hand around the lap belt
legs in the air
I can't tell if I'm falling
then I'm torn loose

looking down

the carnival lights get smaller and smaller
I gain altitude
my clothes are torn off by the velocity
im freezing cold
I can clearly observe the curvature of the earth now
is that farking africa...??

I lose consciousness from lack of oxygen
and wake up
naked
at the bottom of a smoking crater
holding a scorched scrap of seat belt

the grass is burned black thirty feet in every direction

I climb out
there are lights in the distance

I fix my hair
which is mostly burned off from my violent reentry

and wander into town

I guess I should put in a couple of job applications
look for an apartment
find a new girlfriend
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spring is sprung,
The grass is riz,
I wonder where
The tornadoes iz.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tulips and sunny days after the rains.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tremmie pipe to the
differential girdlespring.
Turboencabulate
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
smallwaterfishing.comView Full Size
 
