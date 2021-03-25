 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Air Force to Michigan: "Federal Clean Water Act *and* state law? Never heard of either. We do what we want"   (mlive.com) divider line
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they deliver their legal paperwork via Predator Drone.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a federal department ignores federal law they should be defunded
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typycally it's States rights over everything, except when inconvenient to republicans
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: If a federal department ignores federal law they should be defunded


From Article 1 Section 8 of the US Constitution on the raising of military forces.

To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water;


To raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years;


To provide and maintain a Navy;


To make Rules for the Government and Regulation of the land and naval Forces;


To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions;


To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress;

Constitution doesn't mention anything about no Air Force.  Therefore Air Forces are unconstitutional.  No wonder they think they can ignore Federal Law.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Air Force uploaded its Clark's Marsh plan to an obscure military administrative public record site on March 1 but did not disclose the plan's existence until March 16, when it issued a press release announcing a 30-day public comment window that ends April 17.

So the plan was basically on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard' and nobody actually heard anything about it until the Vogons showed up.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark now defending Michigan's water regulations.  Sure why not.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water;


DuckTales 2017 Season 1 Episode 20 "Sky Pirates... In the Sky!" (Part 2)
Youtube 0KU4xdpSvcQ
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dailygrinds: The Air Force uploaded its Clark's Marsh plan to an obscure military administrative public record site on March 1 but did not disclose the plan's existence until March 16, when it issued a press release announcing a 30-day public comment window that ends April 17.

So the plan was basically on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard' and nobody actually heard anything about it until the Vogons showed up.


Well, it WAS clearly posted.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The space aliens are very disappointed.
They expect better from the US Air Force.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Fark now defending Michigan's water regulations.  Sure why not.


"Look at me! Pay attention to me!! LOOK AT ME!!!"
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We do what we like and we like what we do.

-Andrew W.K.
 
Flying Vermin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is just a reminder that democracy is a lie, you do not matter and your life is meaningless to those with power.

Now get to work.
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The military ignores federal law all the time and doesn't even believe state laws exist.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Luke Air Force Base here in Arizona as well.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of my early greeenlights was for likely for 'ATM machine PIN number' [non-uberfark records only go back 720 days?! this is an outrage!]. love:

"AFFF firefighting foam"

/FFS
 
ippolit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like they have an existing treatment system and they're saying that any expansion of that system only needs to meet the original requirements.  I've seen that argument many times before during retrofits and repairs, but suggesting that it applies to an expansion is ballsy.

The dumb part is that they're dragging their feet over $2M difference between a carbon filter system ($9.9M) versus a reverse osmosis system ($11.8M), unless the RO system is stupidly more expensive to operate and isn't included in that cost.
 
jumac
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
correct me if I am wrong but I thought the military followed its own rules and reg for building stuff on bases and where legal not bound by normal fed/state laws.  or is that just special based that do top  secret work such as area 51
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's really going to be fun is when major civil airports start having to deal with it as well. AFFF wasn't just used by the military for all of those decates.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: obscure military administrative public record site

For more information please visit the Administrative Record file at: https://ar.afcec-cloud.af.mil. The public can access the proposed plan on the online administrative record (see the website listed above) or at the information repository at Robert J. Parks Public Library, located at 6010 N Skeel Ave. Oscoda.


That's from two days ago. They're not hiding shiat.

I'm not the least bit symphatic with the AF for dragging this out so long. OTH, the locals aren't getting my sympathy either: Michigan keeps changing the rules and gets mad when things are getting done? You're not helping.
 
