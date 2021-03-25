 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Everything's bigger in Texas including this 95-mile, five county police chase   (abc13.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The investigation continues to slow westbound I-10 traffic. It's not known when it will be flowing again.

First off, traffic on that stretch of road is always slow and second, it won't be flowing again until Sunday night like always.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
After about two hours in pursuit

he stopped for all the lights
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"You won't get me alive, coppers!"
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Sugarland Express II
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have a sudden urge to listen to Jerry Reed.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can fly westbound on I-10 at 3:00am.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The police released this image of the suspects.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/enjoyed that one, back when
//damn shame the lead actor and actress both turned out to be mentally defective
///but at least it has Henry Rollins and Flea
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Authorities didn't give a clear indication of the driver's fate, though, a spokesman said they are preferring to inform the person's family before confirming whether the suspect died.

"Ma'am, I hate to break it to you, but...your idiot son is still alive."
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm old I guess

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: I'm old I guess

[Fark user image 757x426]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
