 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   Iowa couple recreates their wedding photos to celebrate their 50th anniversary. She hasn't changed a bit   (boredpanda.com) divider line
23
    More: Cool, NBC, doctor's office, blood test, kidney doctor, number of people, 1999 albums, doctor, point  
•       •       •

1150 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2021 at 6:20 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything was better on the first photo except the sound system.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
\

Pinnacle Point: Everything was better on the first photo except the sound system.


He was taller for sure
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I enjoyed looking at those more than I expected I would. Nice submission, subby.
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She tried harder then he did.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She really has aged well.
Someone took care of herself.
 
Benalto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How did they get Jesus to show up for the last pic?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aw, that's cute.

We've only just begun ...

The big wedding reception song in the 1970s.

I have no idea what the big wedding reception song is now.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would have to grow back my 80s porn stache
 
Uncle_Sam's_Titties
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ok, that was pretty cool to witness. thanks subs
 
minorshan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Aw, that's cute.

We've only just begun ...

The big wedding reception song in the 1970s.

I have no idea what the big wedding reception song is now.


It's The End of the World As We Know It.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If she hasn't changed a bit, the drill must be pretty dull by now.
 
catmandu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Aw, that's cute.

We've only just begun ...

The big wedding reception song in the 1970s.

I have no idea what the big wedding reception song is now.


Around here it is still the Chicken Dance.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We're a few years shy of that. There's a restaurant where I used to work that sometimes would decorate with photos of ex-employees on the wall. As we left, I checked to see if I was among them and -- surprisingly -- was. "Surprisingly" since it had been over 40 years. As I looked, one of the current waiters came by. We told him what we were doing and he looked at the pic then at me then at the pic [this went on for awhile]. He really didn't believe it was me. So, some of us have changed. A lot.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Married 50 years and you still want to recreate your wedding photos?  They must have done something right.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nice. Dude's getting laid tonight.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Trashmen - Surfin Bird - Bird is the Word 1963 (RE-MASTERED) (ALT End Video) (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube 9Gc4QTqslN4
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Nice. Dude's getting laid tonight.


Your Mom is their neighbor?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Aw, that's cute.

We've only just begun ...

The big wedding reception song in the 1970s.

I have no idea what the big wedding reception song is now.


Elvis Presley - Suspicious Minds (Audio)
Youtube RxOBOhRECoo
our song when the time comes
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stop putting the "before" photo on the right side. -twitch-
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a fun cool idea for the 50th. 8 years to go, hopefully the wife & I remember it. Have Fark post ever started a tradition?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ghost jesus is haunting their marriage
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now how about the wedding 'night' recreations.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ less than a minute ago  

catmandu: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Aw, that's cute.

We've only just begun ...

The big wedding reception song in the 1970s.

I have no idea what the big wedding reception song is now.

Around here it is still the Chicken Dance.


German-like typing detected.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.