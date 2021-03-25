 Skip to content
(Asbury Park Press)   "Downtown Asbury Park underground explosion; over 400 residents are without power and evacuating" - no word if they've been cut loose like a deuce another runner in the night   (app.com) divider line
IrieTom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revved up like a deuce?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greetings!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's "wrapped up like a douche, and there's a runner in a night"  subby.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Held up like a douche, by the foreman of the night?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and the explosion happened in front of a place called "Hot Mess" and how New Jersey is that?
 
RagnarD
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't know what everybody in this thread is talking about - I'm just hoping that the Abbey is alright o_O
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is there a gold depository nearby?

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The "House of Independents" was damaged? Sounds political.

ITS TERRORISM CLEARLY.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That's "wrapped up like a douche, and there's a runner in a night"  subby.


That's pretty much my wife's lyrics (she says "another runner"), and she will never change from it.
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: Held up like a douche, by the foreman of the night?


Held up like a loofa.  :rolleyes:

Blinded by the Light -- The Vacant Lot
Youtube mCdpPMR6nEc
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

IrieTom: Revved up like a deuce?


Just like that lowlife Springsteen to rip off a Manfred Mann classic. Maybe he should change it to "revved up like a drunk."
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: I don't know what everybody in this thread is talking about - I'm just hoping that the Abbey is alright o_O


Blinded by the Light by Manfred Mann in HD
Youtube 2GCr1eTbxbw
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Note very 'welcome-ing.'
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not, not note.

Can't even blame it on a phone.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
the time honored tradition of leaving dead hookers in phone utility holes has to be addressed. they clog up the ventilation and poof, fire.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Guys it's "rapped up like a deuce" Old 32 Ford hot rod revving its engine
 
advex101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Baby they were born to run.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: The "House of Independents" was damaged? Sounds political.

ITS TERRORISM CLEARLY.


Ah damn I love that place :/

Not like I've been able to go there for the past few....
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That's "wrapped up like a douche, and there's a runner in a night"  subby.


...I'll get the light. Damn.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's been a good day for fun threads...
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hehe. Ass-berry.
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Asbury Park is one of those places that tries to forget about its past, especially when it can't be seen. My money is on something along the lines of a natural gas leak that got into the old steam pipe distribution system (yep, they had one) that was shut down in the 60s, filling the old pipes with gas, until it reached something to ignite it.
 
